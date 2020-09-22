The Ministry of Education has proposed a draft amendment to the Accreditation Regulations Governing Teacher Qualifications at Institutions of Higher Education (專科以上學校教師資格審定辦法) to demand that universities change internal reviews of lecturers’ promotions to improve accountability.
The ministry’s plans to intervene if universities fail to meet this requirement has drawn protests from the presidents of National Taiwan University, National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, and National Taiwan Normal University, who have said that the ministry’s plan breaches university autonomy.
A teachers’ union has pointed out flaws in the system for promotions, especially what they say is the unfair appointment of external reviewers and its encroachment on teachers’ rights.
The promotion of university lecturers differs from that of company managers. In a corporation, the decision lies with the chief executive officer, but the promotion of a university lecturer must pass three rounds of reviews: at the department, college and university level.
The purpose of this system is to maintain fairness in promotions and prevent bribery.
The initial review is conducted by the department-level faculty evaluation committee, which is responsible for a general assessment of a lecturer’s teaching performance and service.
Next, the college overseeing the department invites professors in a related field from outside the school for an external review. Those results serve as reference for the evaluation committees when they make their final decision.
On the surface, it seems carefully designed, but its implementation is often a different matter.
A college faculty evaluation committee is made up of representatives from its departments, while a university faculty evaluation committee comprises representatives from its colleges.
For example, a comprehensive university such as Fu Jen Catholic University consists of 12 colleges. The College of Liberal Arts might not understand the expertise of the College of Medicine, and the engineering and science departments might be unfamiliar with the social science departments.
The department committee is most familiar with a lecturer’s abilities and field of research, followed by the college and then the university committee.
Unfortunately, it is the university committee that has the final say and the power to deny a promotion. That means that if the external review is not sufficiently open and transparent, it might be difficult for a lecturer to be promoted.
In particular, most private universities are unwilling to promote lecturers simply to avoid an increase in personnel costs.
This top-down power structure makes it easy for management and senior professors to use university autonomy as an excuse to control junior lecturers.
Some even take advantage of promotion time limits, which might state that new lecturers would be dismissed if they are not promoted within six years.
This has further consolidated the gerontocracy in Taiwan’s academic system. As a consequence, young lecturers do not dare disobey their seniors, because their promotion is dependent on the latter’s support.
Some talented young academics also allow university officials to be listed as coauthors of their papers, because these officials often have a say in whether they would receive research funding.
University presidents must understand that universities are not enterprises and that they are not chief executives. University autonomy can be truly fulfilled only if lecturers’ promotions are based on the opinion of external reviewers.
Tai Po-fen is a professor of sociology at Fu Jen Catholic University.
Translated by Eddy Chang
