The industrial meat system is out of control. Not only does it contribute to the destruction of the climate, biodiversity, soil and forests, but it also poses a direct threat to human health.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO’s warnings about zoonotic diseases — caused by pathogens that are transmitted from animals to humans — were largely ignored. The same is true of antibiotic resistance — another global health threat closely connected to meat production.
The World Organization for Animal Health estimates that 60 percent of all infectious diseases in humans are zoonotic. According to a research paper published last year in Nature, this number will likely increase as the world population rises and consumption patterns change. Changes in land use, such as deforestation and conversion to farmland, are also key factors influencing the transmission of zoonotic diseases.
Human activity affects 75 percent of Earth’s land surface, with agricultural land — fields, pastures, or meadows — covering more than a third of the planet, and these numbers are growing rapidly. By intervening in and unbalancing natural ecosystems, and shrinking wildlife habitats, we are disrupting the symbiotic relationship that has existed between humans and nature for thousands of years.
We know that the reduction of habitats, an ever-larger human presence, and the skyrocketing number of farm animals increase the possibility of infectious-disease transmission from animals to humans. Research published in Nature Sustainability showed that agricultural factors can be linked to more than 25 percent of all infectious diseases and more than 50 percent of all zoonotic infectious diseases in humans.
These figures will likely worsen as intensive agriculture and factory farming continue to expand, and as monoculture and intensive animal husbandry shape future agriculture systems.
Another major reason for global changes in land use is the production of animal feed. For example, soy — an important protein source for industrial meat production — is planted on more than 120 million hectares globally, an area more than three times the size of Germany.
The WHO and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have long been warning about pandemics related to industrial livestock. While the global population has doubled over the past 50 years, global meat production has more than tripled. Annually, about 300 million tonnes of meat are consumed worldwide.
In 2017, there were an estimated 1.5 billion cattle, one billion pigs, 23 billion poultry animals, and two billion sheep and goats. These animals often live in groups of tens of thousands in small spaces, which can facilitate the spread of diseases, including bird flu and swine flu.
The UN Scientific Task Force on Avian Influenza and Wild Birds is convinced that highly infectious bird flu viruses are not only transmitted by wild and migratory birds, but are also found on poultry farms, where they can be transmitted to wild animals.
“There is no convincing evidence of any mechanism or wild bird species that is able to carry the H5N8 HPAI virus strains without causing the death of the carriers themselves during long-distance migration,” the task force said in a 2016 statement, but adding that “the risk of HPAI virus circulation by poultry production and trade remains significantly high.”
The threat of zoonotic diseases is not the only health risk related to meat production. In addition to soy, heavy use of antibiotics is one of the most important features of the industry.
Experts estimate that by 2050, over 10 million people will likely die annually because antibiotics are no longer effective. Their widespread use in animal production is one of the most important causes of antimicrobial resistance.
Surveys by the German government have found antibiotic-resistant pathogens in 66 percent of the chicken and 42.5 percent of the turkey in the nation’s supermarkets.
COVID-19 outbreaks in slaughterhouses worldwide show that meat production is based not only on environmental destruction and insufficient animal welfare, but also on exploitation of workers.
In Germany, most of these workers come from Eastern European countries and often do not speak German. Most are subcontracted by companies in their home countries and lack regular labor contracts, which often limits their access to social services and health care.
In June, more than 1,000 workers in Germany’s biggest slaughterhouse, owned by the country’s largest meat-processing company, were infected with COVID-19.
Addressing these issues requires targeting “less, but better” meat consumption.
In Germany, people eat about 60kg meat per person annually. The amount is even higher in the US, Australia and some other European countries.
However, the majority of the global population eats much less meat, and less frequently. This is how meat should be consumed: not three times a day, maybe not even three times a week, but once or twice.
For years, politicians have largely ignored scientists’ health warnings about the meat industry. This year, the world has been forced to confront the importance of such warning signs.
A comprehensive transformation of our agricultural and food systems is clearly necessary, with policies that strengthen agroecology, and encourage short, diverse and resilient value chains.
The scientific know-how to enact such measures has been available for years. We just need to use it.
Inka Dewitz is senior program officer for international food policy at the Heinrich Boll Foundation, and Christine Chemnitz is head of the department of international agricultural politics at the foundation.
Copyright: Project Syndicate
For the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), China’s “century of humiliation” is the gift that keeps on giving. Beijing returns again and again to the theme of Western imperialism, oppression and exploitation to keep stoking the embers of grievance and resentment against the West, and especially the US. However, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) that in 1949 announced it had “stood up” soon made clear what that would mean for Chinese and the world — and it was not an agenda that would engender pride among ordinary Chinese, or peace of mind in the international community. At home, Mao Zedong (毛澤東) launched
With a new White House document in May — the “Strategic Approach to the People’s Republic of China” — the administration of US President Donald Trump has firmly set its hyper-competitive line to tackle geoeconomic and geostrategic rivalry, followed by several reinforcing speeches by Trump and other Cabinet-level officials. By identifying China as a near-equal rival, the strategy resonates well with the bipartisan consensus on China in today’s severely divided US. In the face of China’s rapidly growing aggression, the move is long overdue, yet relevant for the maintenance of the international “status quo.” The strategy seems to herald a new
To say that this year has been eventful for China and the rest of the world would be something of an understatement. First, the US-China trade dispute, already simmering for two years, reached a boiling point as Washington tightened the noose around China’s economy. Second, China unleashed the COVID-19 pandemic on the world, wreaking havoc on an unimaginable scale and turning the People’s Republic of China into a common target of international scorn. Faced with a mounting crisis at home, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) rashly decided to ratchet up military tensions with neighboring countries in a misguided attempt to divert the
Toward the end of former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) final term in office, there was much talk about his legacy. Ma himself would likely prefer history books to enshrine his achievements in reducing cross-strait tensions. He might see his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Singapore in 2015 as the high point. However, given his statements in the past few months, he might be remembered more for contributing to the breakup of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). We are still talking about Ma and his legacy because it is inextricably tied to the so-called “1992 consensus” as the bedrock of his