EDITORIAL: Bird group avoids China’s snare

The Taipei-based Chinese Wild Bird Federation on Tuesday announced that it was expelled from the England-based international bird conservation group BirdLife due to pressure from Beijing.

The federation, which represents conservation groups nationwide, was established in 1995 and joined BirdLife in 1996. BirdLife, which was founded in 1922 as the International Committee for Bird Protection, has partner organizations around the world.

BirdLife does not list any mainland China-based groups among its partners — although the Hong Kong Birdwatching Society is — so China’s basis for pressuring it is unclear.

However, BirdLife has required the federation to change its name three times over the past 20 years, the federation said, adding that it had always complied until the most recent request, which required it to declare that it does not support Taiwanese independence.

Numerous migratory bird species pass through Taiwan each year and the federation has taken action to conserve several species, including the black-faced spoonbill and the Chinese crested tern. Last year, a count of migratory birds conducted by Kenting National Park found a record number of birds, meaning that conservation groups are a vital buttress to regional efforts.

BirdLife’s willingness to expel the federation — an active partner for two-and-a-half decades — shows that it values global politics more than its charter mission to protect bird species.

It is not surprising to see Taiwan subjected to such treatment by an international organization that champions a benevolent mission, but bows to Chinese pressure — likely in exchange for some benefit, monetary or otherwise.

This also demonstrates that as long as Taiwan is largely unrecognized as an independent nation, it will always face pressure from China, as well as unscrupulous international organizations.

This is why Taiwan must take the lead and establish its own organizations. Taiwan has numerous experts in many fields. For example, its investigative agencies are highly effective, and Interpol has asked Taiwanese authorities for help on cases, despite it not being an Interpol member.

BirdLife likely has more to gain from the federation being one of its members than the other way around. The federation should go international. It could collaborate on migratory bird conservation with organizations in the region, such as in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Vietnam.

Cooperation could include sharing data on bird movements and numbers; observation of feeding, breeding and other behaviors; and inviting foreign researchers and conservationists to participate in studies and conferences in Taiwan.

There are benefits to joining existing groups, but there is no reason for Taiwan not to establish new organizations — either on its own or multilaterally with friendly nations — and to lead by example in promoting inclusiveness and acceptance.

The US has expressed an interest in abandoning organizations in which China has a strong voice, such as the WHO. Setting aside whether this would be a good move by the US, this trend shows that the US might be open to establishing new organizations.

The government should discuss with US officials and lawmakers what options there are and see what other countries might be on board.

If Taiwan and its friends in the international community can establish a strong voice on issues such as healthcare, law enforcement, nature conservation and other efforts, it could attract countries away from China’s circle and diminish Beijing’s influence.

In the meantime, Taiwan has lost nothing by insisting on its sovereignty and not bowing to China, and the federation should be praised for its strong stance.