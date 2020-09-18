KMT must straighten its cross-strait policy

By Li Kuan-long 李坤隆





The controversy over this year’s Straits Forum puts the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) in a bind. The party is well aware that whomever it sends to the event, even in an unofficial capacity, would face intense scrutiny, since the public sees the KMT as still trapped in a “mommy’s boy” relationship with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

For many years, the KMT has maintained a delicate relationship with the CCP. Throughout its history, the party has at times courted the communists and at other times vowed to annihilate them. For a long time, the KMT has viewed the CCP as a gigantic automatic teller machine.

However, the party will no longer be able to rely on Beijing as an easy source of money. At this fork in the roads, the KMT must enact several crucial reforms if it wishes to remain a going concern.

First, it must hold a transparent and open debate on its cross-strait policy. The KMT’s biggest problem is that internally it has been unwilling to consider fundamental policy changes.

As a consequence of this policy vacuum, KMT members have taken to expounding their own cross-strait policies. Despite this free-for-all, no one of significant standing within the party has come forward with a clear alternative.

As a result, the so-called “1992 consensus” has become a meaningless exercise in ambiguity.

The KMT desperately needs a coherent cross-strait policy.Allowing an open debate, as a first step, would already go a long way toward dispelling the demons haunting the party and help rebuild public trust.

Second, the party must reduce the amount of “under the table” cross-strait exchanges in which it is involved.

The frequent interactions between KMT and CCP members under the guise of cross-strait forums are well documented and nothing new. It is the opaque, “under the table” dealings that should generate concern.

KMT members interacting with Chinese officials in a “private capacity” often harms, either directly or indirectly, national interests. Party members must cut down on such private meetings, otherwise the KMT will never be able to form a coherent and respectable cross-strait policy.

Third, the party must reduce its dependency mindset.

The KMT often does not dare to criticize many of the CCP’s actions due to an underlying dependency mentality. This manifests itself in the party’s inability to let go of the desire of “peaceful reunification” with China.

This thinking is so out of step with the expectations of the public that if the KMT does not radically change its tune, it might find itself completely abandoned by voters.

The significant setback the KMT suffered in the January presidential and legislative elections was in no small part due to it being shunned by young voters.

The 100-year-old party faces an uphill struggle: In the short term, recovery will be difficult, while in the long term, it faces serious impediments.

The most critical factor at play is an ingrained “mommy’s boy” stereotype that dogs the KMT and has led to widespread antipathy toward the party.

The KMT should view the Straits Forum fracas as an opportunity to recognize and grapple with its fundamental problems and contradictions.

It should definitely not attempt to shift the public’s attention to a debate about whether former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) should attend the forum in a private capacity.

Rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic no longer cuts the mustard. The KMT must fundamentally reset its cross-strait policy.

Li Kuan-long is a lecturer at Shih Chien University’s Kaohsiung campus.

Translated by Edward Jones