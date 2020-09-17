Since the implementation last year of the new national education curriculum, Taiwan’s two pro-unification newspapers have been saying that the government excluded certain important facts about Chinese history.
This is a deliberate attempt to manipulate public opinion and incite dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Education’s more Taiwan-centric historical viewpoint.
Some might say that this viewpoint is a betrayal of our ancestors, or a form of revolution. Nevertheless, the change is in line with a consensus view among Taiwanese. Those who try to provoke tensions are only isolating themselves and inviting criticism.
Thanks to the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) policy of “Sinicizing” Taiwan, I had heard nothing about the 228 Incident until I participated in a tangwai (黨外, “outside the party”) rally when I was a senior-high-school student.
Only during my university years did I become aware of the possibility that I might be a descendant of plains Aborigines.
It was not until I became a teacher that I learned about not only the 1874 Mudan Incident, but also the 1867 Rover Incident, the latter involving a US merchant ship.
Now that I have a doctorate in education, I am still eager to read about Taiwan’s history, because so much has happened here that did not appear in the history textbooks we had when I was a student.
It is said that those who wish to destroy a country should first destroy its history. That is why teaching Taiwanese history is so important. It safeguards the nation’s collective memory and the story of those who came before us.
When the KMT came to Taiwan, it brought Chinese history with it, together with the deep-rooted perspective of the Chinese rulers. For this reason, we must be deeply suspicious of the historical idea of some kind of “great unification” of China. Who knows to what extent this conception of history accurately reflects any truth.
The most serious consequence of imposing Chinese history on Taiwan is that it prevents Taiwanese from learning about their forebears and what their story of the past few hundred years was. At the same time, we have had to study the history of the Chinese emperors, whose story played out in a place and time distant from our own.
As a result, we ended up with heads filled with feudal ideas about the “difference between loyalty and evil,” “seizing power” and “national unity,” but have lost ideas about this nation’s ordinary people and a historical understanding of the place where we live.
If we are to cultivate the next generation to have an international, open-minded perspective, we must have at its core the nation’s own historical perspective, and from there expand and explore world history. This is exactly what last year’s curriculum is seeking to achieve.
If it was tethered to Chinese history, the curriculum would fail to conform to its purpose, and create a divide between the students and the land where they are growing up, as well as a distance between them and an understanding of the hardships their ancestors overcame.
A Sinocentric curriculum consigns Taiwanese to identify as part of a sprawling Chinese diaspora, while it should unite Taiwanese around their own national identity.
The newspapers opposing history as seen from a Taiwanese perspective clearly do not view Taiwan as an independent country.
Chen Chi-nung is the principal of Nantou Shuili Junior-High School.
Translated by Lin Lee-kai
