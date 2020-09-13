Democratic Progressive Party Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chia-pei (許家蓓) on Tuesday said she is concerned over schools using Chinese software to store student information.
Ten schools were found to be using a mobile app from a Hong Kong-based company that lets administrators check when students enter and exit the school, when tuition fees are paid, and other information.
Parents were upset when they learned that their children’s information was entered into the program without their knowledge or consent, and that its end-user license agreement stipulated that Hong Kong had jurisdiction over legal matters related to the app.This is problematic because Beijing’s ambiguously termed National Security Law for Hong Kong is designed to also apply outside the territory.
Hong Kong’s judiciary is arguably no longer independent, nor does its government operate independently from that of mainland China. Any data collected by a Hong Kong company are easily accessible to the Chinese Communist Party and might be stored and used by Beijing indefinitely.
Information about Taiwanese elementary-school students’ families — including names, addresses and phone numbers, as well as when a child gets out of class each day — might already be in Beijing’s hands.
If a parent was to post online in support of Hong Kong protesters, or to say anything critical of the Hong Kong or Chinese governments, what would stop Beijing from sending members of the Bamboo Union gang, the China Unification Promotion Party, the New Party or other pro-China groups in Taiwan to scare them or even kidnap their child?
Whether school administrators acted with malicious intent is for investigators to decide. Perhaps they were oblivious to the origins of the program, or maybe they had not realized the information-security implications involved.
Regardless, this situation calls for immediate action. Schools need information-security liaison officers. Such officers could be stationed at each school, or be assigned districts and make unscheduled audits of computer systems. Even if school administrations do not use any mobile apps, it is still possible that their computer systems are infected with malware or are vulnerable to hackers.
Schools should embrace computers, online platforms and other technology to better equip students for the modern world. However, technology also introduces threats, and educators should not be expected to be on top of all of the necessary information-security precautions — that should be the purview of experts who can advise and assist schools.
Schools often already have IT personnel, but given what is known about China’s “united front” ambitions and the possibility of educators willing to work with Beijing either out of personal interest or personal politics, information-security audits must be conducted by an independent agency.
It is one thing to have pro-China content in school curricula or as part of educational activities, but it is another when schools recklessly endanger the lives of children and their parents.
Taiwan and China have incompatible societies and political systems, and China has clearly stated its ambitions to bring harm to Taiwan. It is therefore of paramount importance for Taiwanese to be vigilant against China’s attempts to gather personal information about Taiwanese, and its attempts to spread disinformation aimed at Taiwanese through social media, television and other avenues.
India and the US have banned, or are in the process of banning, several Chinese apps and other technology, but it is impossible to ban every new Chinese program or device before at least some Taiwanese have started using it. To tackle the issue, the government must establish a body to oversee information security at schools.
