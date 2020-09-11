In about two months, the US is to hold its presidential elections and pundits are already spouting a wide range of opinions on the candidates: “Will former US vice president Joe Biden or US President Donald Trump be better for Taiwan?” It is an obvious, catchy topic, and one that deserves an answer. So, as a longtime observer and commentator on Taiwan and its democracy, I will not hold back. In this election, whether Biden or Trump wins, as far as Taiwan is concerned, does not matter that much. It can and will definitely make a difference for the US, but, as
Twice in the 20th century, Japan challenged the West, first in a military-led attempt to become an imperial power and then as an industrial powerhouse. Now, it is China’s turn to take the global stage. Seventy-five years after Japan’s surrender in World War II, and 30 years after its economic bubble popped, the emergence of a 21st-century Asian power is shaking up the “status quo.” As Japan did, China is butting heads with the established Western powers, which increasingly see its growing economic and military prowess as a threat. In turn, China, again like Japan, feels the West is trying to limit
The “six assurances” are alive and well, and have been elevated as a fundamental part of the US’ “one China” policy. Washington is sending a clear strategic signal about strong security cooperation with Taipei. The message includes new moves that reiterate the “assurances” and declassify secret cables to rebut the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) complaints about the Aug. 17, 1982, communique. The US also clarifies confusion about textual nuances and competing versions of the “assurances,” reiterating the “one China” policy and that it does not recognize Taiwan’s sovereignty. On the anniversary of the 1982 communique this year, the Chinese embassy
As tension between the US and China continues to escalate in the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea and the East China Sea, intense confrontations between Taiwanese and Chinese military aircraft have become the norm. Warplanes from China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) have normalized incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone and even begun regularly crossing the Taiwan Strait’s median line, significantly increasing the risk of an accident or misjudgement that could spark conflict. The Republic of China Air Force’s (ROCAF) “interception zone” extends 12 nautical miles (22.2km) out from Taiwan’s coast to the median line. As PLAAF aircraft are