Immediately after President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) announcement that regulations on imports of US pork containing ractopamine were to be relaxed, the Ministry of Health and Welfare unveiled draft regulations for country of origin labels.
Packaged products that contain pork and food served by the catering industry that contains pork would need to comply with proposed amendments to the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法), with those that do not have labels facing a fine of NT$30,000 to NT$3 million (US$1,016 to US$101,592) and those with falsified labels facing a fine of NT$40,000 to NT$4 million.
However, these regulatory changes are unlikely to protect consumers.
When I was serving on the Control Yuan, fellow member Yang Mei-ling (楊美鈴) and I conducted an investigation into the sale of Taiwanese gaoshan (高山, “high mountain”) tea mixed with cheap, imported leaves.
The probe revealed that every year about 25,000 tonnes of tea is imported, 70 percent of which comes from Vietnam.
However, consumers never see “Vietnamese tea” for sale in Taiwan.
This is because a lot of “Taiwan gaoshan tea” is a blend of 99 percent Vietnamese tea with 1 percent domestically produced tea.
Nevertheless, the health authorities, in line with the Ministry of Finance’s Regulations Governing the Determination of Country of Origin of Imported Goods (進口貨物原產地認定標準), have ruled that Taiwan is the product’s last place of substantial transformation, which permits the country of origin label to say “Taiwan.”
In Article 5, Chapter 2 under the heading Non-Preferential Rules of Origin, the country of origin regulations say: “An import good not applicable to the preferential tariff rate listed in the second column on the customs import tariff shall be regarded as originating in the country: (1) in which the good was wholly produced; or (2) in which the good has undergone the last substantial transformation, where the processing or manufacturing processes of the good involved two or more countries or regions.”
In other words, if a company imports US pork and blends it with domestically produced pork to be used in dumplings, meat buns, meat wraps, meat balls, sausages or meat floss, the product’s country of origin can be labeled as Taiwan.
If processed meat products are labeled, in full compliance with the regulations, as having Taiwan as their country of origin, how is the Ministry of Health and Welfare going to protect consumers?
Cheng Jen-hung is a former Control Yuan member, an honorary chairman of the Consumers’ Foundation and a professor at the Chinese Culture University.
Translated by Paul Cooper
