The article by Noah Smith on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is largely off the mark (“Abe defied expectations to build a better Japan,” Sept. 3, page 9).
Abe deserves recognition for ending the embarrassing revolving-door era — during which Japan saw 16 prime ministers over the 23 years prior to 2012 — when he was given the laudable second chance to become prime minister.
Yet, while the economy has indeed stabilized under Abe, the article fails to mention that Japan’s national debt has soared from 220 percent of GDP in 2012 to 237 percent this year, a level that is more than 50 percent above the second-worst performing country, Greece.
Furthermore, it is downright laughable to say that Abe leaves behind a more socially liberal Japan. In most areas, Japan has gotten less liberal under Abe.
The foundation of a liberal society is free speech. Abe is famous for deriding his critics on the left and pressuring the media to engage in self-censorship.
In 2012, Japan ranked No. 22 on the Reporters Without Borders’ Freedom of the Press Index. This year Japan is at No. 66. Over the same period, Taiwan and South Korea have stayed steady in the mid-to-low 40s.
Increased labor opportunities and a greater voice for women in Japanese companies are held up as showing how much better things have gotten in Japan under Abe. There has been more talk about gender issues and even some steps in the right direction.
However, not much has actually changed. According to the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), from 2012 to 2018 (the most recent year for which data are available) female participation in the workforce increased from 59.1 percent to 61.5 percent.
However, this level is below what it was in the 2000s.
Also according to the OECD, female participation in management in Japanese companies did increase an impressive 34 percent from 2012 to 2018.
However, we cannot forget that Japan began at a very low baseline and has reached only 15 percent, compared with Germany’s 29 percent and the US’ 40 percent.
Finally, the anti-hate speech law passed under Abe in 2016 has no teeth. It neither bans hate speech nor sets any penalties for engaging in it. Local municipalities, not the national government, are taking the lead in efforts to eliminate hate speech in Japan. Abe and his Liberal Democratic Party have not led in this area, but rather have been reluctant followers.
Many in Taiwan might feel sad that Abe, a friend to Taiwan, is leaving the world stage. However, Abe’s departure is long overdue for the long-term health of liberal society in Japan and East Asia.
Daniel Heller
Faculty of Global Management, Chuo University, Tokyo
