EDITORIAL: Sex assault laws must be changed

It should be common knowledge by now, especially with the #MeToo movement, and other widely publicized cases in Taiwan and around the world, that sexual assault or harassment are often perpetrated by people in power. This can include teachers, superiors and parental figures.

The power that perpetrators hold over their victims is one of the reasons many have remained silent for years, and the reason that there needed to be a global movement so that they could speak out without worrying about potential consequences.

However, despite this global trend, how many in Taiwan know that the Criminal Code actually has lighter penalties for sexual assault perpetrated by people in power? According to Article 228 of the Criminal Code, those convicted of abusing their power for sexual harassment or assault face prison terms of six months to five years, whereas sex abusers who are not in positions of power would be looking at three to 10 years in jail.

That is a significant disparity for essentially the same crime, and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) has said that many offenders are aware of this “loophole.”

Fan and other legislators, lawyers and women’s rights groups on Friday last week called for legislative amendments to the Criminal Code, saying that heavier penalties for power abusers are needed “to prevent a recurrence of the sexual assault cases the nation has seen in the past few months.”

However, what is the rationale behind the disparity?

According to the Criminal Code, in sexual assault cases not involving power abuse, the perpetrator has to use forceful means to make the victim comply against their will, whereas that might not be the case with perpetrators in positions of power. Their authority alone, or the victim’s trust or dependence on them, can often compel the victim to comply.

There needs to be an additional article to cover the latter situation, otherwise “dinosaur judges” might easily deem sexual assault as consensual sex.

Critics have questioned the effectiveness of the article, as it is not often invoked and the sentences are often light.

The problem is that the law not only creates a loophole for sex abusers to walk away with a slap on the wrist, the lighter sentence also reinforces the misconception that psychological coercion is less intimidating and violent than physical coercion, and that the victims could have said “no” or protected themselves.

Some judges might consider the victims of power abuse as having more autonomy to decide whether to have sex with their abusers, which could provide a rationale for the lighter sentences.

However, this cannot be farther from the truth: Victims of sexual assault involving power abuse face even more societal pressure and scrutiny, as the details of the assault are often murky, and the perpetrators can use their authority to steer the narrative and place the blame on the victim. This can make the abuser feel that they can do as they please, and deters the victim from resisting the abuse or reporting the crime. This has happened over and again, and changes are needed.

However, changing the law alone would not help as long as victims remain afraid to speak out, society continues to stigmatize them and courts keep dismissing their complaints.

Still, it is an important step to improve the situation and sends the message that sexual harassment cases involving abuse of power are as serious as those that do not.