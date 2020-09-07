In about two months, the US is to hold its presidential elections and pundits are already spouting a wide range of opinions on the candidates: “Will former US vice president Joe Biden or US President Donald Trump be better for Taiwan?” It is an obvious, catchy topic, and one that deserves an answer. So, as a longtime observer and commentator on Taiwan and its democracy, I will not hold back. In this election, whether Biden or Trump wins, as far as Taiwan is concerned, does not matter that much. It can and will definitely make a difference for the US, but, as
All students have the same right to education, regardless of their background and path of study. There should not be any discrimination in the access to education, but the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) latest policy excludes and discriminates against foreign students wishing to learn Chinese in Taiwan. On Monday last week, the MOE announced that all degree-seeking foreign students would be allowed to enter or return to Taiwan, regardless of progress in study. This policy benefited thousands of students, but unfortunately, Chinese-language students, like myself, were excluded. On Sunday, the Taipei Times reported on an education symposium held last week at National
On Tuesday, the Pentagon released its annual report to the US Congress, titled Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China 2020. The report makes for sober reading. One of its biggest takeaways, aside form the conclusion that Taiwan no longer holds an advantage over China, is that Beijing now has command over the largest navy in the world, if measured by number of hulls: It has 350 ships, compared with the US’ 293. While the US Navy still has a combined tonnage of at least twice that of China’s, Beijing is churning out increasingly sophisticated warships, reaching wartime
Cultural sensitivity toward Aborigines has been called into question again after National Chengchi University president Kuo Ming-cheng (郭明政) said on Monday that “400 years ago, Taiwan was a primitive society where people did not have sufficient clothes to cover their bodies,” when welcoming a Czech delegation. Kuo made the statement with regard to Taiwan’s modern technological advancements, human rights achievements and stellar performance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, of which the nation should certainly be proud. However, it was completely unnecessary to make such a juxtaposition. It is a given that almost any country is significantly more advanced than it was 400