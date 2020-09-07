During the extended Dragon Boat Festival holiday, a new record for traffic congestion was set on the Chiang Wei-shui Memorial Freeway (Freeway No. 5), which was tied up for 32 consecutive hours.
To manage the problem, experts and academics have suggested using fees to restrict traffic volume, by raising holiday tolls 10-fold, up from the current doubling of the standard fee.
Still, the frequent congestion on the Chiang Wei-shui Freeway is the result of a whole pile of problems, including that the road network is still incomplete, so there is no way even a 10-fold fee increase will eliminate congestion.
In addition, there is a legally stipulated ceiling on fee differentiation, which means that a fee increase would require a legal amendment.
Yet another problem is that a 10-fold fee increase on the freeway would be very unfair to everyone who travels along the east coast, making the nation’s east even more remote and more difficult to develop.
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is trying to deal with the extended Mid-Autumn Festival and Double Ten National Day holidays next month by measures such as moving high vehicle occupancy restrictions forward and closing the Shihding and Heping onramps to the southbound lanes on the freeway.
Well-intended as these measures might be, a lack of further complementary measures — such as increased information — could mean that closing two onramps and leaving only one would lead to increased congestion as drivers would all have to enter the freeway from the Nangang onramp.
If traffic is backed up there, it could also influence traffic on the Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3).
The Freeway Bureau must ahead of time consider problems that could result from closing the onramps.
Any attempt to reduce traffic congestion must begin with reducing the use of private vehicles and encouraging people to use mass transportation alternatives.
In addition to thinking about how to get travelers to Yilan, Hualien and Taitung counties, consideration must also be given to transportation needs after people arrive at their destinations.
People who drive their private vehicles on the Chiang Wei-shui Freeway and Suhua Highway do so because there are no suitable means of public transportation at their destination.
To improve the situation, the ministry could recommend car, scooter and motorcycle rentals with first-rate evaluations or provide appropriate rental subsidies.
Doing so would not only boost the local economy, it would increase the willingness of visitors to use a mass transportation alternative.
Another alternative that could achieve the same result would be for local governments to work with businesses to offer accommodation discounts for visitors arriving on mass transportation.
In practice it is always difficult to avoid traffic congestion on national freeways on and around extended public holidays.
Getting caught in traffic when driving your own vehicle is tiring and frustrating.
A better option is to make use of the mass transportation system: It is convenient, time-saving, economical and — above all — it is safe.
Wei Shih-chang is an engineer.
Translated by Perry Svensson
In about two months, the US is to hold its presidential elections and pundits are already spouting a wide range of opinions on the candidates: “Will former US vice president Joe Biden or US President Donald Trump be better for Taiwan?” It is an obvious, catchy topic, and one that deserves an answer. So, as a longtime observer and commentator on Taiwan and its democracy, I will not hold back. In this election, whether Biden or Trump wins, as far as Taiwan is concerned, does not matter that much. It can and will definitely make a difference for the US, but, as
All students have the same right to education, regardless of their background and path of study. There should not be any discrimination in the access to education, but the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) latest policy excludes and discriminates against foreign students wishing to learn Chinese in Taiwan. On Monday last week, the MOE announced that all degree-seeking foreign students would be allowed to enter or return to Taiwan, regardless of progress in study. This policy benefited thousands of students, but unfortunately, Chinese-language students, like myself, were excluded. On Sunday, the Taipei Times reported on an education symposium held last week at National
On Tuesday, the Pentagon released its annual report to the US Congress, titled Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China 2020. The report makes for sober reading. One of its biggest takeaways, aside form the conclusion that Taiwan no longer holds an advantage over China, is that Beijing now has command over the largest navy in the world, if measured by number of hulls: It has 350 ships, compared with the US’ 293. While the US Navy still has a combined tonnage of at least twice that of China’s, Beijing is churning out increasingly sophisticated warships, reaching wartime
Cultural sensitivity toward Aborigines has been called into question again after National Chengchi University president Kuo Ming-cheng (郭明政) said on Monday that “400 years ago, Taiwan was a primitive society where people did not have sufficient clothes to cover their bodies,” when welcoming a Czech delegation. Kuo made the statement with regard to Taiwan’s modern technological advancements, human rights achievements and stellar performance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, of which the nation should certainly be proud. However, it was completely unnecessary to make such a juxtaposition. It is a given that almost any country is significantly more advanced than it was 400