Promote the use of mass transport on holidays

By Wei Shih-chang 魏世昌





During the extended Dragon Boat Festival holiday, a new record for traffic congestion was set on the Chiang Wei-shui Memorial Freeway (Freeway No. 5), which was tied up for 32 consecutive hours.

To manage the problem, experts and academics have suggested using fees to restrict traffic volume, by raising holiday tolls 10-fold, up from the current doubling of the standard fee.

Still, the frequent congestion on the Chiang Wei-shui Freeway is the result of a whole pile of problems, including that the road network is still incomplete, so there is no way even a 10-fold fee increase will eliminate congestion.

In addition, there is a legally stipulated ceiling on fee differentiation, which means that a fee increase would require a legal amendment.

Yet another problem is that a 10-fold fee increase on the freeway would be very unfair to everyone who travels along the east coast, making the nation’s east even more remote and more difficult to develop.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is trying to deal with the extended Mid-Autumn Festival and Double Ten National Day holidays next month by measures such as moving high vehicle occupancy restrictions forward and closing the Shihding and Heping onramps to the southbound lanes on the freeway.

Well-intended as these measures might be, a lack of further complementary measures — such as increased information — could mean that closing two onramps and leaving only one would lead to increased congestion as drivers would all have to enter the freeway from the Nangang onramp.

If traffic is backed up there, it could also influence traffic on the Formosa Freeway (Freeway No. 3).

The Freeway Bureau must ahead of time consider problems that could result from closing the onramps.

Any attempt to reduce traffic congestion must begin with reducing the use of private vehicles and encouraging people to use mass transportation alternatives.

In addition to thinking about how to get travelers to Yilan, Hualien and Taitung counties, consideration must also be given to transportation needs after people arrive at their destinations.

People who drive their private vehicles on the Chiang Wei-shui Freeway and Suhua Highway do so because there are no suitable means of public transportation at their destination.

To improve the situation, the ministry could recommend car, scooter and motorcycle rentals with first-rate evaluations or provide appropriate rental subsidies.

Doing so would not only boost the local economy, it would increase the willingness of visitors to use a mass transportation alternative.

Another alternative that could achieve the same result would be for local governments to work with businesses to offer accommodation discounts for visitors arriving on mass transportation.

In practice it is always difficult to avoid traffic congestion on national freeways on and around extended public holidays.

Getting caught in traffic when driving your own vehicle is tiring and frustrating.

A better option is to make use of the mass transportation system: It is convenient, time-saving, economical and — above all — it is safe.

Wei Shih-chang is an engineer.

Translated by Perry Svensson