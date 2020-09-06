The six-day visit by a Czech delegation that left Taiwan on Friday night was a success for both nations, as a host of potential cooperation projects and comprehensive partnerships were mapped out, despite Beijing’s predictable threats and condemnations.
The goodwill engendered by the visit stands in stark contrast to the negative feelings left by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi’s (王毅) five-nation tour of Europe, which ended early last week, partly because of his comment on Monday that the Czech Republic would “pay” for sending a delegation to Taiwan.
Wang’s trip was a crucial fence-mending tour to heal tensions created by the COVID-19 pandemic and Beijing’s efforts to control the narrative over the spread of the virus and any investigation into its origin, as well as to counter what it sees as Washington’s efforts to build a transatlantic coalition against China.
Although Wang had packed several gifts, including an offer to work with Europe on developing a COVID-19 vaccine, a broad-based investment deal and green energy proposals, he found that his hosts were more interested in answers to questions about SARS-CoV-2, Beijing’s National Security Law for Hong Kong, and the escalating repression and abuse of Uighurs and other ethnic groups in Xinjiang.
Wang’s threat over the delegation, led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, was met with immediate and sharp rebukes from German, French and Czech officials, as well as Vystrcil’s evocative declaration during his speech at the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday that “I am Taiwanese.”
Once again, China shot itself in the foot — or perhaps the mouth — with its actions.
What is illuminating is the reaction of pundits and others to the Czech visit, with some, of course, blaming Taiwan’s government for antagonizing Beijing, while others blamed the US for stoking tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
For example, a South China Morning Post editorial on Thursday said that the US had set a bad example on Taiwan, as Vystrcil’s group had followed just days after US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar visited Taipei, and could inspire other nations to make similar moves.
The newspaper said that Azar’s trip had “emboldened the Czech delegation,” ignoring that the Czech visit — which it called “provocative” — had been in the works for months, while Azar’s had been more hastily arranged.
It also said that Vystrcil’s speech to the legislature had crossed Beijing’s “one China” line, as it could appear to lend support to Taiwanese sovereignty.
Vystrcil said that although he had some concerns over Wang’s threats, his group’s visit was not about taking a stance against Beijing, or questioning its “one China” principle. It was about the Czech Republic’s sovereignty, improving cooperation between democratic nations and forging economic ties.
After all, Taiwan and China “have really tight economic connections,” he said.
The inherent criticism in some of the commentary over the visit — or almost any international action by Taiwan — is that it is Taiwan’s government, or its citizens or friends, who are to blame for angering or provoking Beijing, just as some would seek to blame long-running protests by pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong for China’s new draconian legislation.
This is the same kind of mentality that has existed for far too long, in far too many places, toward victims of rape or domestic abuse — that they were dressed provocatively, had led on their assailant, had behaved in some way that incited their attacker — blaming the victim instead of holding the attacker responsible for their own actions.
Taiwanese, Czechs and so many others are not responsible for Beijing’s stupidity; only the Chinese Communist Party and China’s leadership are to blame.
According to a report published on Aug. 21 in the Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times), NT$100 million (US$3.4 million) of next year’s NT$366.8 billion defense budget has been set aside to upgrade six US-made E-2K Hawkeye early-warning aircraft. Once completed, the aircraft would be of an equivalent specification to the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye planes in service on US Navy carriers. The primary difference between E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes and the older E-2K Hawkeyes is the new AN/APY-9 radar, which can scan a much wider range of frequencies. This should mean that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) much-vaunted
All students have the same right to education, regardless of their background and path of study. There should not be any discrimination in the access to education, but the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) latest policy excludes and discriminates against foreign students wishing to learn Chinese in Taiwan. On Monday last week, the MOE announced that all degree-seeking foreign students would be allowed to enter or return to Taiwan, regardless of progress in study. This policy benefited thousands of students, but unfortunately, Chinese-language students, like myself, were excluded. On Sunday, the Taipei Times reported on an education symposium held last week at National
On Tuesday, the Pentagon released its annual report to the US Congress, titled Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China 2020. The report makes for sober reading. One of its biggest takeaways, aside form the conclusion that Taiwan no longer holds an advantage over China, is that Beijing now has command over the largest navy in the world, if measured by number of hulls: It has 350 ships, compared with the US’ 293. While the US Navy still has a combined tonnage of at least twice that of China’s, Beijing is churning out increasingly sophisticated warships, reaching wartime
Cultural sensitivity toward Aborigines has been called into question again after National Chengchi University president Kuo Ming-cheng (郭明政) said on Monday that “400 years ago, Taiwan was a primitive society where people did not have sufficient clothes to cover their bodies,” when welcoming a Czech delegation. Kuo made the statement with regard to Taiwan’s modern technological advancements, human rights achievements and stellar performance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, of which the nation should certainly be proud. However, it was completely unnecessary to make such a juxtaposition. It is a given that almost any country is significantly more advanced than it was 400