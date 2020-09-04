According to a report published on Aug. 21 in the Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times), NT$100 million (US$3.4 million) of next year’s NT$366.8 billion defense budget has been set aside to upgrade six US-made E-2K Hawkeye early-warning aircraft. Once completed, the aircraft would be of an equivalent specification to the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye planes in service on US Navy carriers. The primary difference between E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes and the older E-2K Hawkeyes is the new AN/APY-9 radar, which can scan a much wider range of frequencies. This should mean that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) much-vaunted
Russian communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin [is alleged to have] said: “There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.” The world is fundamentally changing in a way that was unimaginable just a few years ago. The US Federal Reserve has embarked on infinite quantitative easing to stoke US economic growth, testing the boundaries of modern economics and the stability of fiat currencies. A China-born virus has created the most acute economic slowdown since the Great Depression more than 90 years ago and, along with it, possible lasting behavioral changes of the masses. With equally profound implications, the
Cultural sensitivity toward Aborigines has been called into question again after National Chengchih University president Kuo Ming-cheng (郭明政) said on Monday that “400 years ago, Taiwan was a primitive society where people did not have sufficient clothes to cover their bodies,” when welcoming a Czech delegation. Kuo made the statement with regard to Taiwan’s modern technological advancements, human rights achievements and stellar performance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, of which the nation should certainly be proud. However, it was completely unnecessary to make such a juxtaposition. It is a given that almost any country is significantly more advanced than it was 400
The race is on to find a vaccine for COVID-19. The geopolitical dividends for the country that first develops an effective one will be huge. There are more than 100 vaccines in preclinical development. Russia has approved one, and was to start using it next month, although it has since postponed this until November or December. A vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford in England looks promising. Taiwan has two candidates, by Adimmune and Medigen, both in phase 1 trials. Adimmune expects to begin a phase 2 trial in December, although it is to continue monitoring participants for