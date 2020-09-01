US-China conflict to unite Taiwan

Russian communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin [is alleged to have] said: “There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.” The world is fundamentally changing in a way that was unimaginable just a few years ago. The US Federal Reserve has embarked on infinite quantitative easing to stoke US economic growth, testing the boundaries of modern economics and the stability of fiat currencies. A China-born virus has created the most acute economic slowdown since the Great Depression more than 90 years ago and, along with it, possible lasting behavioral changes of the masses. With equally profound implications, the

By James Lee 李牮斯