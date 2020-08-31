Just days after implementing its controversial new National Security Law for Hong Kong, China has launched an undeclared political witch hunt in the territory under the shadow of the new legislation. It is getting more conspicuous with each passing day that the law has one main target — the democratic voices of Hong Kong. Beijing’s insecurity spurred the passage and implementation of the law rather than any credible threats to China’s national security. For the regime, which has been developing from authoritarianism to high-tech totalitarianism under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), there is no greater threat than the ideas
On Aug. 15, Lockheed Martin Corp in the US signed contracts to sell 90 F-16 warplanes, of which Taiwan is buying 66 for a total US$8 billion, while Morocco is buying the other 24. Washington’s approval of the F-16V deal with Taiwan reveals four things. First, the US believes that Taiwan needs to acquire new types of fighters for its air defense to be powerful enough to play its part in its multidomain deterrence strategy. Notably, the F-16Vs are equipped with high-performance AN/APG-83 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars that can detect fifth-generation stealth aircraft, making them a formidable opponent for the
Russian communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin [is alleged to have] said: “There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.” The world is fundamentally changing in a way that was unimaginable just a few years ago. The US Federal Reserve has embarked on infinite quantitative easing to stoke US economic growth, testing the boundaries of modern economics and the stability of fiat currencies. A China-born virus has created the most acute economic slowdown since the Great Depression more than 90 years ago and, along with it, possible lasting behavioral changes of the masses. With equally profound implications, the
A post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Facebook page administrator about the absence of the term “Republic of China” (ROC) on the nameplate of the nation’s representative office in Somaliland has again renewed the debate about whether “Taiwan” or the “Republic of China” is a more fitting designation for the nation. The post was met with raging criticism from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which puts the ROC title on a pedestal, prompting a statement by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assuring that the term “ROC” is not a redundancy and that bringing the “ROC (Taiwan)” to the global stage is