Just days after implementing its controversial new National Security Law for Hong Kong, China has launched an undeclared political witch hunt in the territory under the shadow of the new legislation. It is getting more conspicuous with each passing day that the law has one main target — the democratic voices of Hong Kong. Beijing’s insecurity spurred the passage and implementation of the law rather than any credible threats to China’s national security. For the regime, which has been developing from authoritarianism to high-tech totalitarianism under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), there is no greater threat than the ideas
Most of us view the main island of Taiwan as representing the entirety of the place. But over the years I have had the pleasure of visiting some of the smaller islands that collectively make up the Republic of China, or Taiwan writ large. Taking a break from political commentary, I decided to share my impressions of these diverse islands in today’s column. They include the island cluster midway between Taiwan and the mainland, called the Pescadores by the Portuguese, and the Penghu Islands by modern Taiwan. Kinmen and Matsu (Jinmen and Quemoy), sit just off the mainland, and are considered
On Aug. 15, Lockheed Martin Corp in the US signed contracts to sell 90 F-16 warplanes, of which Taiwan is buying 66 for a total US$8 billion, while Morocco is buying the other 24. Washington’s approval of the F-16V deal with Taiwan reveals four things. First, the US believes that Taiwan needs to acquire new types of fighters for its air defense to be powerful enough to play its part in its multidomain deterrence strategy. Notably, the F-16Vs are equipped with high-performance AN/APG-83 active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars that can detect fifth-generation stealth aircraft, making them a formidable opponent for the
Russian communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin [is alleged to have] said: “There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.” The world is fundamentally changing in a way that was unimaginable just a few years ago. The US Federal Reserve has embarked on infinite quantitative easing to stoke US economic growth, testing the boundaries of modern economics and the stability of fiat currencies. A China-born virus has created the most acute economic slowdown since the Great Depression more than 90 years ago and, along with it, possible lasting behavioral changes of the masses. With equally profound implications, the