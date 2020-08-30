Stephen M. Young On Taiwan: The Islands of Taiwan

Most of us view the main island of Taiwan as representing the entirety of the place. But over the years I have had the pleasure of visiting some of the smaller islands that collectively make up the Republic of China, or Taiwan writ large. Taking a break from political commentary, I decided to share my impressions of these diverse islands in today’s column. They include the island cluster midway between Taiwan and the mainland, called the Pescadores by the Portuguese, and the Penghu Islands by modern Taiwan. Kinmen and Matsu (Jinmen and Quemoy), sit just off the mainland, and are considered