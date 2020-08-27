The EU is fueling hunger in Africa

With economic policies harmful to Africa accelerating during COVID-19, trade between the continents is far from being a level playing field

By Muhammed Magassy





Africa is becoming a new COVID-19 epicenter. In the past few weeks, South Africa reported a 60 percent increase in natural deaths, suggesting a higher COVID-19 death toll than reported. The WHO last month warned that cases are proliferating across sub-Saharan Africa, including my country, Gambia.

Unless the EU urgently rethinks its protectionist trade policies — beginning with the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) — a sharp uptick in food insecurity will likely turn the COVID-19 crisis into a catastrophe.

The CAP subsidizes European farmers to the tune of 42 billion euro (US$49.5 billion) annually, thereby giving them an unfair advantage in foreign markets, such as Africa.

As a report released by the non-governmental organization network Coordination SUD last year showed, such subsidies, together with the abolition of market-regulation mechanisms (such as milk quotas), have strengthened EU producers’ ability to export agricultural products at low prices to markets in the global south.

Such policies distort markets, destabilize developing-country economies and destroy livelihoods.

For example, the CAP has devastated agricultural production in West Africa, particularly for wheat and milk powder.

The problem extends far beyond Africa: Local industry and agriculture in Caribbean and Pacific countries have been undermined as well.

The EU’s protectionist policies mean that developing-country farmers, who have access to significantly less support, cannot compete with European imports. Although 60 percent of sub-Saharan Africans are smallholder farmers, a staggering 80 percent of local food needs are met by imports.

EU subsidies to its own farmers, along with what the UN Food and Agriculture Organization describes as “unfair trade agreements,” have enabled EU farmers to undersell African farmers dramatically. This protectionist stifling of local producers partly explains why, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, half of Africa’s population faced food insecurity.

Last month, there was a glimmer of hope that the EU was finally rethinking the CAP, at least within Europe.

One proposal that was put forward focused on helping small farmers in Europe by expanding community supported agricultural (CSA) schemes, which directly connect farmers to consumers.

Proposed reforms also reflected criticisms of industrial animal farming and trade in livestock over long distances — practices that facilitate the emergence and spread of viral infections similar to COVID-19.

However, this approach once again remains inherently detrimental to African producers, who would continue to be subject to EU protectionism in the guise of “free trade.”

It is precisely in regions like West Africa, where a large number of smallholder farmers are being crowded out of the market by protectionist policies, that CSA schemes would be particularly valuable.

What is needed from the EU is a fairer, more holistic approach that accounts for the effects of its policies on African farmers. In the meantime, European policymakers have shelved the proposals until at least the end of 2022, owing to the pandemic.

Making matters worse, to increase its own crisis stockpiles, the EU is preparing to limit food exports. This could directly constrain Africa’s food supply without supporting African farmers, compounding disruptions to global food-supply chains, while placing additional pressure on smallholder farmers.

The CAP is not the only EU policy that is devastating developing-country agriculture. Last year’s ban on palm-oil imports to the EU, ostensibly implemented to prevent deforestation, is similarly misguided.

A blanket ban on palm oil — a common food product also used in biofuels — might simply shift demand to less efficient, more land-intensive agricultural products, such as sunflower and rapeseed oil, resulting in even higher rates of deforestation and greater environmental strain.

Some policy experts believe that this is the point: Despite the guise of environmentalism, the ban is fundamentally a protectionist effort aimed at boosting the EU’s own oilseed industries.

Whatever the motivation, there is no doubt that the ban devastates the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, who comprise 50 percent of palm-oil producers.

Add to that the decline in overall demand caused by the COVID-19 crisis, and smallholder farmers in Malaysia — one of the world’s largest palm-oil producers — are facing a veritable survival crisis, despite the tremendous progress the country has made in ensuring sustainable production.

Again, there is some evidence that the EU is rethinking its approach.

However, the needed changes are far from guaranteed.

As the COVID-19 crisis escalates in Africa, the economic, social and, eventually, political fallout will likely be significant. The harmful effects of poorly conceived policies and practices might intensify and multiply, and, in lieu of strong action, millions of people might go hungry.

If the EU really wants to help Africa, during the pandemic and beyond, it must urgently reform its trade policies to ensure a level playing field and enhance food security. We are all in this crisis together. We in West Africa hope that we will not be left alone in addressing it.

Muhammed Magassy is the executive director of the Magassy Foundation for Relevant Easy Adult Literacy, and a member of the Gambian National Assembly and the Economic Community of West African States’ parliament.

