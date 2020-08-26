Taiwan is a de facto independent nation — anyone who doubts it should check the requirements in the Montevideo Convention — but it needs a new Constitution. The framing and promulgation would take time, effort and thought, so what should be done? The first step is to examine why Taiwan’s existing Constitution does not fit. It was constructed in another place (China) at another time (1947) and for another country — the Republic of China (ROC). It was a dream held by another people and one that never quite survived China’s civil war. However, some adherents of that dream still use the
Most of us view the main island of Taiwan as representing the entirety of the place. But over the years I have had the pleasure of visiting some of the smaller islands that collectively make up the Republic of China, or Taiwan writ large. Taking a break from political commentary, I decided to share my impressions of these diverse islands in today’s column. They include the island cluster midway between Taiwan and the mainland, called the Pescadores by the Portuguese, and the Penghu Islands by modern Taiwan. Kinmen and Matsu (Jinmen and Quemoy), sit just off the mainland, and are considered
In a speech titled “Cross-Strait Relations and Taiwan Security” at a Rotary Club meeting in Taipei on Monday last week, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) said that if the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were to attack Taiwan, “the first battle would quickly become the last.” The statement sparked controversy. Coincidentally, John Mearsheimer, a US political scientist and international relations academic who proposed the theory of “offensive realism,” recently said that the US could eventually become unable to protect Taiwan in the face of the continuous rise of China’s military power. Ultimately, Taiwan must rely on itself, Mearsheimer said in a telephone interview
As part of his administration’s Clean Network strategy, US President Donald Trump on Aug. 6 issued two executive orders that restrict “transactions” with China-based ByteDance, the parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent Holdings, the parent company of Chinese communications behemoth WeChat. While the removal of TikTok will be irritating for its American users, the WeChat order is the more contentious, due to the app’s ubiquity in the Chinese market. WeChat has evolved over the years from a simple messaging app into a “Swiss Army knife” super app. In today’s largely cashless society, most Chinese use WeChat to pay for meals, buy