Two incidents of small motor boats going too fast and frightening dolphins on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 drew scathing criticism from Internet users.
Concerned government departments said that if harassment is proved to have taken place, the offenders would be punished in accordance with the Wildlife Protection Act (野生動物保育法).
Incidents in which cetaceans — whales and dolphins — are scared can happen every summer during the whale-watching season.
In April last year, I wrote an article saying that the act has insufficient provisions regarding how to handle such harassment during whale-watching season, but the legislature has so far not moved to resolve this problem.
Cetaceans are legally defined as protected wildlife and the Ocean Conservation Administration (OCA) is responsible for their welfare in the nation’s waters.
While the agency promotes cetacean-friendly whale-watching, its advice is not legally binding, so there is little it can do about incidents of “unfriendly” whale-watching. Only if whale-watching management is given a sound legal basis can it really help protect whales and dolphins.
Article 18 of the act says: “Protected wildlife should be conserved and shall not be disturbed, abused, hunted, killed or otherwise utilized.”
Article 3 defines “disturbance” as “any behavior involving the use of drugs, tools or any other means to interfere with wildlife.”
Marine animals should be able to move around freely in the sea, but the act’s definition does not adequately clarify what kinds of behavior constitute “disturbance” with regard to cetaceans.
This makes it doubtful whether chasing the dolphins, as seen in videos of the incidents, can be defined as “disturbance,” and whether the boat operators can be punished in accordance with Article 42 of the act.
That Article 42 imposes fines on offenders makes it all the more important to clarify what kinds of conduct are forbidden.
Only if the law defines “disturbance” would it be possible to effectively protect whales and dolphins from harassment. One way to achieve this would be to amend the act.
While the Forestry Bureau is the central government authority responsible for implementing the act, responsibility for marine wildlife conservation has been transferred to the OCA, so amending the law would involve two agencies, which might delay the urgently needed amendment.
Another approach has to do with “disturbance” not being a clear legal concept. The central government authority is empowered by Article 159 of the Administrative Procedure Act (行政程序法) to define “disturbance” in an interpretive memorandum, which is a well-established practice.
As the government authority responsible, the OCA could issue a memorandum that defines precisely what types of conduct constitute “disturbance of cetaceans.”
Incidents of harassing cetaceans highlight the inadequacy of the existing legal definition of “disturbance” and show that they are likely to happen more frequently as the popularity of aquatic recreation increases.
To effectively deter the disturbance of cetaceans and other “unfriendly” whale-watching, and to make the activity more orderly, the government cannot just offer guidance and expect operators to exercise self-discipline. It should establish a sound legal basis for managing whale-watching.
Chen Chung-ling is a professor in National Cheng Kung University’s Institute of Ocean Technology and Marine Affairs.
Translated by Julian Clegg
Taiwan is a de facto independent nation — anyone who doubts it should check the requirements in the Montevideo Convention — but it needs a new Constitution. The framing and promulgation would take time, effort and thought, so what should be done? The first step is to examine why Taiwan’s existing Constitution does not fit. It was constructed in another place (China) at another time (1947) and for another country — the Republic of China (ROC). It was a dream held by another people and one that never quite survived China’s civil war. However, some adherents of that dream still use the
Most of us view the main island of Taiwan as representing the entirety of the place. But over the years I have had the pleasure of visiting some of the smaller islands that collectively make up the Republic of China, or Taiwan writ large. Taking a break from political commentary, I decided to share my impressions of these diverse islands in today’s column. They include the island cluster midway between Taiwan and the mainland, called the Pescadores by the Portuguese, and the Penghu Islands by modern Taiwan. Kinmen and Matsu (Jinmen and Quemoy), sit just off the mainland, and are considered
In a speech titled “Cross-Strait Relations and Taiwan Security” at a Rotary Club meeting in Taipei on Monday last week, former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) said that if the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were to attack Taiwan, “the first battle would quickly become the last.” The statement sparked controversy. Coincidentally, John Mearsheimer, a US political scientist and international relations academic who proposed the theory of “offensive realism,” recently said that the US could eventually become unable to protect Taiwan in the face of the continuous rise of China’s military power. Ultimately, Taiwan must rely on itself, Mearsheimer said in a telephone interview
As part of his administration’s Clean Network strategy, US President Donald Trump on Aug. 6 issued two executive orders that restrict “transactions” with China-based ByteDance, the parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent Holdings, the parent company of Chinese communications behemoth WeChat. While the removal of TikTok will be irritating for its American users, the WeChat order is the more contentious, due to the app’s ubiquity in the Chinese market. WeChat has evolved over the years from a simple messaging app into a “Swiss Army knife” super app. In today’s largely cashless society, most Chinese use WeChat to pay for meals, buy