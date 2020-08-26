Law on cetaceans must be revised

By Chen Chung-ling 陳璋玲





Two incidents of small motor boats going too fast and frightening dolphins on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 drew scathing criticism from Internet users.

Concerned government departments said that if harassment is proved to have taken place, the offenders would be punished in accordance with the Wildlife Protection Act (野生動物保育法).

Incidents in which cetaceans — whales and dolphins — are scared can happen every summer during the whale-watching season.

In April last year, I wrote an article saying that the act has insufficient provisions regarding how to handle such harassment during whale-watching season, but the legislature has so far not moved to resolve this problem.

Cetaceans are legally defined as protected wildlife and the Ocean Conservation Administration (OCA) is responsible for their welfare in the nation’s waters.

While the agency promotes cetacean-friendly whale-watching, its advice is not legally binding, so there is little it can do about incidents of “unfriendly” whale-watching. Only if whale-watching management is given a sound legal basis can it really help protect whales and dolphins.

Article 18 of the act says: “Protected wildlife should be conserved and shall not be disturbed, abused, hunted, killed or otherwise utilized.”

Article 3 defines “disturbance” as “any behavior involving the use of drugs, tools or any other means to interfere with wildlife.”

Marine animals should be able to move around freely in the sea, but the act’s definition does not adequately clarify what kinds of behavior constitute “disturbance” with regard to cetaceans.

This makes it doubtful whether chasing the dolphins, as seen in videos of the incidents, can be defined as “disturbance,” and whether the boat operators can be punished in accordance with Article 42 of the act.

That Article 42 imposes fines on offenders makes it all the more important to clarify what kinds of conduct are forbidden.

Only if the law defines “disturbance” would it be possible to effectively protect whales and dolphins from harassment. One way to achieve this would be to amend the act.

While the Forestry Bureau is the central government authority responsible for implementing the act, responsibility for marine wildlife conservation has been transferred to the OCA, so amending the law would involve two agencies, which might delay the urgently needed amendment.

Another approach has to do with “disturbance” not being a clear legal concept. The central government authority is empowered by Article 159 of the Administrative Procedure Act (行政程序法) to define “disturbance” in an interpretive memorandum, which is a well-established practice.

As the government authority responsible, the OCA could issue a memorandum that defines precisely what types of conduct constitute “disturbance of cetaceans.”

Incidents of harassing cetaceans highlight the inadequacy of the existing legal definition of “disturbance” and show that they are likely to happen more frequently as the popularity of aquatic recreation increases.

To effectively deter the disturbance of cetaceans and other “unfriendly” whale-watching, and to make the activity more orderly, the government cannot just offer guidance and expect operators to exercise self-discipline. It should establish a sound legal basis for managing whale-watching.

Chen Chung-ling is a professor in National Cheng Kung University’s Institute of Ocean Technology and Marine Affairs.

Translated by Julian Clegg