EDITORIAL: Verdicts raise judgement questions

Taiwan’s much-maligned judicial system has been under fire in the past few months in connection with the acquittals of two men charged with murder. Regardless of whether the verdicts were justified, they highlight many issues with a judicial system that desperately needs to be overhauled.

In May, a man who killed a railway police officer was acquitted because he has schizophrenia and was deemed to not be in control of his actions. Instead, he was ordered to undergo five years of mandatory psychiatric treatment.

Although the ruling caused a public outcry and was another blow to the victim’s family, Article 19 of the Criminal Code states that mental illness is a reason for finding someone not guilty.

However, rulings on such cases have been erratic. For example, a woman with schizophrenia who killed her husband in 2018 and turned herself in received a reduced sentence of 32 months, which makes May’s not-guilty ruling harder for the public to accept — and raises several questions.

What happens to the man when the five years are over? Schizophrenia requires lifelong treatment, and if he gets out and refuses to take his medication again, who would be held responsible?

Would a judicial mental hospital be a solution — and would it have adequate resources and personnel to treat and evaluate such patients? Can the nation’s social security net be expanded to care for such people so that they are not stigmatized and society is protected?

These are questions that need thoughtful, but rapid responses. Hopefully, the government will seriously consider any proposals, and not just slap another Band-Aid on the wound.

The second controversial acquittal, delivered earlier this month, involved a man stabbed his mother 37 times before beheading her and tossing her head into the courtyard of her apartment complex. He was acquitted because “he was not in control of his actions at the time of the incident, due to drug-induced psychosis.”

Article 19 was invoked again, but the situations were completely different. People do not choose to have schizophrenia or any other mental illness, but people are in control of whether they take illicit drugs — which is an illegal act in itself.

Article 19 needs to be used with care and in the proper situations, not as an excuse for dinosaur judges to acquit murderers. The second acquittal could give people the impression that they are not responsible for anything that happens if they are under the influence of narcotics.

What is most disturbing is that the defendant in the second case was not even ordered to undergo any mandatory treatment, even though he was transferred into the care of Taoyuan health authorities.

Although it is common knowledge that amphetamines are highly addictive, the dinosaur court said: “There is no proof that the defendant will repeat the offense or pose a threat to public safety.”

This ruling has many dangerous implications. First, what kind of precedent does this set for other cases? Although each case is independent, judges do refer to previous rulings to reach verdicts. Second, the two rulings indirectly equate mental illness with taking drugs, which will make society’s stigmatization of mental illness even worse and deter more people from seeking help. It is also a slap in the face to the nation’s anti-drug programs.

It seems that it is the judges who are the ones with impaired judgement.

On Saturday, a man charged with strangling his mother was sentenced to life in prison in the final verdict in his case. Based on the earlier rulings, too bad for him that he did not take drugs before committing murder.