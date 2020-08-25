Millions escaped caste inequity; COVID-19 brought it back

India’s ancient caste system often decides everything from a person’s economic opportunities to their social interactions, and the pandemic is worsening discrimination in the country

Millions of migrant workers made arduous journeys to their villages after India imposed the world’s largest lockdown in March. Back in the rural hinterland, many say that caste discrimination is reversing even the small economic and social gains they eked out in the cities.

In the village of Aston, in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, Raju Banskar, 33, said that the double stigma of coming from a lower caste and having traveled from New Delhi where COVID-19 is spreading has made it impossible to find a job.

In the city, construction work fueled by India’s decades-long economic boom brought him 250 rupees to 300 rupees (US$3.35 to US$4.02) a day, and few paid attention to his caste, but building sites shut down when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the virus.

Back home, Banskar said that work created through government jobs programs is mostly allocated by the village head to upper-caste workers.

Nine migrants interviewed in several Indian states had stories that were similar to Banskar’s, showing how the pandemic is widening one of the nation’s sharpest inequities, the social hierarchy determined by India’s ancient caste system, which can often determine everything from social interactions to economic opportunities.

The South Asian country marks the 30th anniversary of its economic liberalization next year, but the pandemic is now unraveling the tenuous benefits that globalization brought workers like Banskar.

“I have no land, so had left my village some 12 years ago in search of work, and to escape this system where I am considered untouchable,” Banskar said by telephone. “I have come back to the same situation that I left; in fact, it has only become worse.”

People from lower castes were historically not allowed to touch those from higher castes, and Banskar said that many of these practices remain in his village.

The headman of Banskar’s village could not be reached for comment.

Chandrasen Singh, additional chief executive officer of the Zila Panchayat, or the local government body, of Tikamgarh District which administers Banskar’s village said that the region’s job program is very active and he has not received complaints about caste discrimination.

“All these allegations have no substance,” he said.

Some people have refused work because wages under the government’s job program are lower than what they were earning elsewhere, and the work in villages might not require a lot of labor, Singh said.

As India’s economy leapfrogged from just more than 1 percent GDP growth in 1991 to the range of 10 percent in the fiscal year ending March 2007, millions such as Banskar moved from villages to cities to work. Affirmative action policies such as the reservations of jobs, spots in schools and the legislature helped many overcome centuries of economic deprivation and social oppression.

Fallout from the virus is now reversing some of those advances. While the pandemic has destroyed livelihoods worldwide, leaving people from New York and London to Mumbai without jobs, some of the biggest hits are likely to be taken by families in countries such as India, which have few social safety nets.

The World Bank says that India’s lockdown is estimated to push 12 million people into abject poverty. Many might never recover.

“This will have an impact that you will see for many years. Whatever gains we made in [the] last so many years, we might just lose it,” said Niranjan Sahoo, a senior fellow at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, referring to social advances, as well as income increases seen by many.

“Millions will go back to below the poverty line especially from the lower-caste segment,” Sahoo said.

In the past few months, India’s government has boosted spending to revive the economy, launched employment schemes for those returning to villages, and allocated more funds to rural jobs programs.

The benefits are not always percolating down to the lowest castes, villagers in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh said in interviews.

A spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of Rural Development, which administers the jobs program, did not respond to calls made to her mobile phone.

Despite reforms over the decades, those perceived as being on the lowest rungs of the caste ladder still regularly face discrimination and violence from upper castes.

Groups such as Dalits also continue to be among India’s poorest.

Traditionally disadvantaged subgroups such as rural dwellers, lower castes and tribes, Muslims and young children were still the poorest in fiscal year 2015-2016, a study by the University of Oxford and others found.

Manish Kumar, 24, who returned to Tevar village in Varanasi District in the east said that caste-based discrimination restarted the moment he entered the quarantine center there, as upper castes separated themselves from Dalits, a group that is perceived to be at the bottom rung of the caste pyramid and includes more than 200 million people nationwide.

Kumar said that he has not received any work under the government jobs scheme or free food aid, even though he has the required documents.

“When I go to shop, the shopkeeper asks people from my caste to wait, they first cater to the upper-caste people,” he said.

The head of his village could not be reached for comment.

The discrimination the migrants describe is not new.

Dalits, tribal groups and Muslims are highly underrepresented in better-paid and higher-status jobs, while they are disproportionately concentrated among those with lower wages in the informal sector, a 2010 study on social discrimination by Oxfam India, a New Delhi-based non-governmental organization, found.

That is the area that has been hit the worst during the pandemic, making those from lower castes more likely to fall back into severe poverty.

It is mostly Dalits who suffer, as they do not have the connections upper-caste people have, said Sunil Kumar Chaurasia, a program officer at Sahbhagi Shikshan Kendra, a non-profit organization headquartered in Uttar Pradesh.

Dalits are mostly uneducated and unaware of their rights or government schemes and hence cannot access facilities, he said.

Women are particularly affected because they are often responsible for picking up food and water, and some migrant returnees said that they wait for hours at the village tap because upper-caste families get access first.

In Aston village, Krishna Ahirwar, 22, returned from New Delhi along with her husband and toddler and is staying in a separate locality where Dalits have historically lived.

Landless, with no ration card — the government document required to get food aid — she has found it hard to arrange food.

“We are thinking about whether to go back to the city,” Ahirwar said.

Yet returning to the city is not easy. India has reported 2.8 million COVID-19 cases, making the risk of contagion particularly high, and jobs remain scarce even in cities.

Although lockdown restrictions have eased, business sentiment in India turned negative in June for the first time in more than a decade, an IHS Markit survey found.

The Modi administration is banking on a recovery in rural demand to slow the economy’s first contraction in four decades, but the migrant returnees show the difficulties of engineering such a revival.

Bablu Ahirwar, 32, worked as a laborer at construction sites in New Delhi. In March, he and his family — Dalits, but not related to Krishna Ahirwar — came back to their ancestral mud house in Lakheri village.

When he went to seek work from the village headman, he said that he was told there were no ongoing projects.

The headman of his village could not be reached for comment.

“The village headman is giving jobs to people from his caste,” he said. “Nobody has anything for people like me.”