[ LETTER ]

CCP buffoonery

A recent front-page article provides a great account of what I can only describe as the bizarre Hong Kong puppet show that emerged from the foolish pantomime buffoonery of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) (“Hong Kong slams US decision to suspend treaties,” Aug. 21, page 1).

However, of course, it is not just the Hong Kong vassal bureaucracy’s response to the US’ decision to suspend extradition and tax exemption treaties that is interesting here, for your article also mentions Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) saying: “I want to emphasize again that Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s internal affairs and no one should interfere.”

Now this is an interesting assertion of his, and an unsurprising one, given that not long ago, Zhao’s utterly delusional floundering on the UK’s Andrew Marr Show not only highlighted the party’s vested interests in avoiding scrutiny and criticism, but also his own.

Utterly tongue-tied and thoroughly unconvincing throughout, viewers were left to decide whether Zhao is a pathological liar (and a rather unconvincing one, at that), or whether he has lost all touch of the objective political reality in his country. Either way, in any remotely serious nation-state, Zhao’s car crash interview ought to have been a career-ending move.

If this man is the kind of person the CCP considers to be an elite PR warrior, it is in even bigger trouble than it knows. Napoleon once said: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.” However, even if that witticism is not considered sound advice for all times and seasons, it is at least clear that Zhao’s meaningless utterances are digging him and his party a deeper hole.

Whether it is on Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan, or any other topic, the party is providing some of the very most convincing anti-People’s Republic of China (PRC) propaganda free of charge!

A surprisingly generous habit for such a wicked cartel of death, destruction and indiscriminate mass murder; perhaps there is some invisible line where long-term intoxication with power leads people beyond any possible capacity and competency. This would be surely an unfortunate thing for the party.

However, I am no less sure it would be a tremendous boon for the suffering people of the PRC, for Taiwan and ultimately, for all the world.

Jonathan Ferguson

Leeds, England