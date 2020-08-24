Actors Wu Pong-fong (吳朋奉) and Eva Lo (羅霈穎) were two outstanding members of Taiwan’s performing arts community before sadly, and unexpectedly, passing away this year, Wu on May 24 and Lo on Aug. 3.
Their untimely deaths had two things in common: Both were found dead in their homes many hours after they had succumbed to the Grim Reaper, and they both passed away at a young age: Wu at 55 and Lo at 59.
It is very sad.
The fast pace of modern society means that many family members are spending less time in each other’s company. Many people have chosen not to get married or to forgo having children. This has created a society in which a substantial number of people live their adult lives on their own.
According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, Taiwan’s single population now exceeds 6 million.
Considering this situation, creating a safe living environment and remote health monitoring becomes very important, as many of the people living alone might be unable to call for assistance if a mishap were to occur.
Thanks to recent developments in technology, there are a number of smartwatches for sale, such as the Apple Watch or Asus VivoWatch, that can monitor in real time the wearer’s vital signs and other data such as active heart rate, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, sleep quality and stress level.
Much of the data collected by a smartwatch can be used by medical staff to diagnose and treat medical conditions.
Most important is the active heart rate, since a low heart rate is an important signal that someone who lives on their own is in distress.
The government should establish a business model so that members of the public who promise to wear their smartwatch at all times can sign up to a service that automatically sends an emergency message and the location of the wearer, using GPS, to first responders if an abnormal heart rate is detected.
At a time when advanced economies around the world face the problem of low birth rates, there would be a generational trend toward using smartwatches and other smart electronic devices to monitor health as part of a connected home-based health monitoring system.
The demand is there and the technology is mature: The time is ripe for the government to open discussions with industry leaders to push forward the development of commercial solutions.
Hung Wei-chan is a researcher at National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology.
Translated by Edward Jones
