Stephen M. Young On Taiwan: The Islands of Taiwan

Most of us view the main island of Taiwan as representing the entirety of the place. But over the years I have had the pleasure of visiting some of the smaller islands that collectively make up the Republic of China, or Taiwan writ large. Taking a break from political commentary, I decided to share my impressions of these diverse islands in today’s column.

They include the island cluster midway between Taiwan and the mainland, called the Pescadores by the Portuguese, and the Penghu Islands by modern Taiwan. Kinmen and Matsu (Jinmen and Quemoy), sit just off the mainland, and are considered part of Fujian Province, claimed by both China and Taiwan. Green Island, off the southeast corner of the main island, was infamous in earlier times as a forbidding prison for the Kuomintang regime’s political foes. Numerous other islets, both inhabited and uninhabited, collectively make up the land area subsumed in the country as a whole.

When I was a boy living in Kaohsiung, my father, a military adviser to the Taiwan army, took me along on one of his visits to the Penghu Islands. I distinctly remember the steady winds that swept the low-lying islands. We visited some lovely temples dedicated to local gods, and ate pretty tasty fish dishes. I later visited again during my tour as AIT Director, and found the place little changed, nearly fifty years after my first visit. It was still windy, still sparsely populated, still seemingly aloof from the politics and society on the main island — and is now being transformed into a low carbon green space.

There is a small island midway between northern Taiwan and the mainland that served as a military outpost for watching the mainland. It was accessible by special aircraft or boat. The takeoff consisted of a steep downward-sloping runway that afforded planes just one chance to go airborne, or land in the sea. I remember that the small detachment there seemed particularly forlorn. They would do a brief deployment for a couple of weeks, then get to see their families back home.

I never got to visit Green Island, but drove near enough to see it clearly during a car trip around the southeastern coast of Taiwan. I remember that when I was a young officer in the early eighties, my KMT interlocutors jokingly suggested if I didn’t behave myself, they might send me to Green Island, then a notorious maximum security prison populated by the authoritarian rulers’ political foes.

As a young visa officer in AIT, I once processed the immigrant visa application of a veteran ex-prisoner from Green Island. Our consular law required us to carefully scrutinize any serious criminal offenses that might render an applicant ineligible for entry into the US. The elderly man from Pingtung County who stood before me admitted he had been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment on Green Island. I was required to have him submit his criminal record, which led to a sad but enlightening exchange.

He had been a young man in one of the suburbs of Taipei in 1950, hanging out with fellow villagers in a local tavern, when they were all rounded up and accused of plotting to overthrow the Government. The criminal record suggested these men were hiding guns on Grass Mountain (Yangmingshan) with the aim of overthrowing the recently installed Kuomintang Government on Taiwan.

During the course of our discussion, I became convinced of the man’s innocence. He said he and his friends were simply old friends who gathered at a local bar to chat after work. But after a military tribunal trial, several were executed by firing squad, and this man was sentenced to life on Green Island. After nearly twenty years, he was finally released, without any explanation or apology. He still seemed totally at a loss as to why he suffered such a terrible fate.

After consulting with Washington, I was pleased to issue him an immigrant visa to join his sister in California. Although I never visited Green Island, my oldest son later did, and told me it had been converted into a tourist site, with lovely rustic accommodations and lots of greenery to explore. But I am sure there are many similar sad stories of people sent there, often on spurious charges, during the KMT’s martial era.

As AIT Director, I finally visited Kinmen and Matsu. My military hosts gave me a tour of the vast caverns their predecessors had carved out back in the early days of the Republic, to withstand the constant shelling from the mainland. While serving in our Embassy in Beijing in the early 1990s, I had seen these islands from the PRC island of Xiamen. I remember asking my guide where Kinmen was, while touring a hill near the old British consulate. He gestured toward a spot to the northeast, about two miles away. It left me astonished that these islands had withstood years of shelling and occasional assaults, but never fell.

During my visit to the offshore islands, I also paid a call on the local mayor. Together we walked down to the wharf where mainland tourists were streaming in for day trips to see a little piece of Taiwan. With my military hosts standing nearby, the mayor excitedly told me that tourism from the mainland was the lifeblood of his small constituency, not the distant government in Taipei. Tourism accounted for almost all the money flowing in, he boasted. I could feel the embarrassment of the military commander, listening to this, having spent the better part of the day detailing the history of the military standoff he and his predecessors had been engaged in since 1949.

One last note. As a boy living in Kaohsiung over fifty years ago, my family used to drive down to Oluanpi (Kending) and the wonderful beaches at the southwestern tip of Taiwan. I remember we would pass by a distinctive rock standing up just offshore. It had a peculiar shape that closely resembled the head of then-Vice President Richard Nixon, particularly the sharp nose sticking out. So all of us kids familiarly referred to this as Nixon Rock.

In sum, Taiwan offers a wonderful assortment of smaller islands surrounding it, particularly in the Taiwan Strait separating the main island from the Asian continent. Some are pleasant vacation spots, fishing centers and hideaways. Others harbor more sinister historical memories. Collectively, they add to the diversity of the island nation, which makes visiting such a delight.

Ambassador Stephen M. Young (ret.) lived in Kaohsiung as a boy over 50 years ago, and served in AIT four times: as a young consular officer (1981-’82), as a language student (1989-’90), as Deputy Director (1998-2001) and as Director (2006-’9). He visits often and writes regularly about Taiwan matters. Young was also US Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and Consul General to Hong Kong during his 33-year career as a foreign service officer. He has a BA from Wesleyan University and a PhD from the University of Chicago.