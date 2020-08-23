[ LETTERS ]

Vetting immigrants

The government should be applauded for its humanitarian gesture in welcoming those from Hong Kong and Macau who wish to immigrate to Taiwan.

However, a rigorous vetting process should be extended to all of those from Hong Kong and Macau who wish to come to Taiwan — not just former residents or citizens of China.

Do not give Beijing another opportunity to exploit open, free and democratic Taiwan for the benefit of Chinese espionage.

Bill Sharp

Visiting academic at National Taiwan University and a Taiwan Fellowship recipient

Misdiagnosis of China

Following promulgation of the US Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which aims to sanction Chinese officials responsible for eroding the human rights of minorities in Xinjiang, on Aug. 3, Switzerland’s foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis, told the press that human rights had always been a part of dialogue with Beijing, and the West would respond more decisively to China if it continued to move away from the path of openness.

On Aug. 7, sanctions on 11 current and former officials of China and Hong Kong were imposed by the US for “implementing Beijing’s policies of suppression” and stifling human rights.

Indeed, this is not the first time that such great doubt has been aroused over China’s human rights and democratic development, but after again and again attempting to lobby the masthead of China’s ruling party and failing to make concrete progress, the West seems to lose patience.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) said in 2013, “socialism with Chinese characteristics is socialism, that is, regardless of reforms or opening up, we must always adhere to the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

He added that belief in Marxism, socialism and communism was the political soul of communists and a spiritual prop to withstand any test.

Clearly, the expectation of Chinese reform or transformation into a nation that mirrors the West has been shown to be nothing but wishful thinking.

With Western countries’ compensation and investment in the early era of opening up, China has experienced dramatic economic growth, bringing a multitrillion dollar fortune to support the “four modernizations” of former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平), which already excluded political reform.

On the other hand, many still remember George W. Bush’s 2000 campaign to be US president, when he said: “Trade with China will promote freedom. Freedom is not easily contained. Once a measure of economic freedom is permitted, a measure of political freedom will follow.”

Taking advantage of the WTO for decades, today’s China has become much stronger and tougher, and is able to challenge the West in any sphere.

In terms of ideology, socialism with Chinese characteristics and the free society system of the West are engaged in a competition in Hong Kong. The former is based on 5,000 years of authoritarianism combined with communist centralized control, while the latter is based on rule of law and universal values such as freedom and human rights.

In the foreseeable future, no pressure can shake China and the competition is likely to continue and escalate.

Tam Tsz Ki

Hong Kong