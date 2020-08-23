EDITORIAL: Making full use of working holidays

In its annual report released at the end of last month, the National Audit Office called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to better promote the nation’s working holiday visa program.

The program has attracted too few international applicants, and the ministry should first devise a promotional campaign for Australia and other Asia-Pacific countries, with an eye to Europe after the COVID-19 pandemic slows, the office said.

The office had already identified low wages in Taiwan and a lack of knowledge about the country abroad as factors limiting the number of program applicants, so these are the areas it should tackle first if it hopes to attract more people.

The Web site promoting the Australian government’s working holiday program lists self-discovery, career advancement through work or volunteer opportunities, sightseeing and making friends as top reasons for applying. It also directs its advertising at people on their “gap year” — a year before or after post-secondary studies that people use to gain experience while considering what to do next.

The ministry has also cited a desire to provide young Taiwanese with opportunities for international exchange as a motivating factor in establishing reciprocal working holiday arrangements with other countries. However, there are also other factors that motivate the roughly 25,000 young Taiwanese who work and travel abroad annually, and there are other motivations for the government, such as increasing Taiwan’s international visibility.

Unlike Europeans or North Americans on working holidays in a country such as Australia, Taiwanese see such experiences as a way to improve their English-language ability. Some also cite it as an opportunity during a gap year to earn higher wages than they could earn in entry-level or minimum-wage jobs in Taiwan.

Conversely, those coming to Taiwan on working holidays could end up earning less than they would in entry-level positions in their home countries — exacerbated by a lack of prerequisite Chinese-language skills for most jobs. While earning money during a gap year might be less of a concern to people from countries such as Australia and the US than the experience they would gain, not earning enough to finance the year abroad would defeat the purpose of the working holiday program.

Normally governments would not intervene in the job hunting process of working holiday applicants, but to make the program work in Taiwan the government might want to do more. One option is categorizing applicants based on their areas of interest. For example, those interested in tourism, marketing or politics could be hired by the government as interns, helping the government with its English-language promotional material or reports. For those interested in education, the government could work with the public school system or post-secondary institutions to have them hired as teaching assistants in English-language classes. Those with information technology backgrounds or interests could work with companies in the tech sector that have English-friendly work environments and are willing to work with the government.

Obviously such an approach would be above and beyond what most governments do for working holiday program applicants, but it could make Taiwan’s program unique and popular, and would bring international ideas to Taiwanese institutions, as well as improve the nation’s visibility. Those who complete the program might even end up staying in Taiwan on regular work visas, which could prove an invaluable source of foreign talent. Ultimately, if managed well, Taiwan’s working holiday program could prove to be a soft power advantage.

There is no question that Taiwan would be a tough sell if foreigners are expected to look for a job themselves without the correct language skills, but with government intervention the program could work well.