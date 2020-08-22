President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday last week delivered a televised speech to the Hudson Institute and Center for American Progress in which she said her administration would like to restart negotiations toward securing a Taiwan-US free-trade agreement (FTA).
She added that she hoped that the two sides could resolve the issue of US meat products containing ractopamine.
From the US’ perspective, lifting import controls on US pork containing ractopamine, an animal feed additive used to promote leanness in meat, is a precondition to negotiations.
For Taiwan, it is akin to political suicide. Tsai deserves praise for having the courage to tackle head-on a major taboo of contemporary Taiwanese politics and signaling a willingness on Taiwan’s side to restart the negotiations.
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is not lacking in talented individuals and Tsai herself is a highly accomplished trade negotiator. Tsai and her team of advisers are no doubt doing their homework to overcome the technical challenges.
If US pork imports were to be allowed under an agreement, Taiwan’s pig farming industry would suffer a significant blow, which might cause political repercussions for the government.
To ensure that the two sides reach a speedy agreement, here are a few suggestions:
If a Taiwan-US FTA were achieved, this would unquestionably boost Taiwan’s economy and diplomatic standing, but without specific countermeasures to offset the effect of US pork imports, the damage to Taiwan’s farming industry could outweigh any gains.
Taiwanese farmers, who would bear the brunt of the damage, would undoubtedly take to the streets in protest. To diffuse the situation, the government must first assuage farmers’ doubts about the FTA and then eliminate the potential risks faced by farmers.
Farmers’ primary concern is that opening up Taiwan’s market to US agricultural imports would keep them from holding their own. Farmers will want to know whether an agreement contains a mechanism that sets minimum purchase prices and limits on quantities of US imports.
The government must make public its explanation to dispel their concerns. It should also take the opportunity to consider the direction of Taiwan’s agricultural sector.
Taiwan is a small and densely populated country: Is developing a technically sophisticated agricultural sector a necessity? For example, does the nation need a market that offers products with a range of price points, expands demand, and reduces production and sales threats?
Preparing for the threat of natural disaster is an area of risk that the nation’s farmers cannot afford to ignore. The government could carry out an assessment of US-style catastrophe bond insurance and disaster risk-transfer insurance, and develop a system of disaster bond insurance tailored to Taiwan’s agricultural industry.
Market risks are reduced through dispersed market functions; risks from natural disasters are mitigated through financial engineering to reduce farmers’ losses.
If the government could reduce or even eliminate the risk faced by farmers, while also providing them with a long-term vision of a technically advanced agricultural industry, the motivation to protest against an FTA would gradually dissipate.
This would mean that Taiwan is in the strongest possible position to start negations with the US.
Chen Hsiu-lang is an associate professor of finance at the University of Illinois in Chicago.
Translated by Edward Jones
