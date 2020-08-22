Cultural decoupling will hurt US

By Pei Minxin 裴敏欣





Decoupling is central to the geopolitical duel between the US and China. Conceived and promoted by hawks in US President Donald Trump’s administration, this strategy has now become the US’ principal tool to weaken Beijing’s power.

The first act of decoupling — the Sino-American trade war that began in 2018 — has substantially reduced bilateral trade.

A similar process is now in full swing in the technology sector, with the US pursuing an unrelenting campaign against Chinese tech giants such as Huawei and ByteDance, owner of the popular video app TikTok.

With the US government threatening to have Chinese companies delisted from US stock exchanges if they fail to give US auditors access to their audit records in China, financial decoupling has begun as well.

Although it remains to be seen whether economic decoupling will succeed in containing China, the strategic logic at least sounds compelling. Because China benefits from its economic ties with the US, severing them would inevitably weaken its growth.

Unfortunately, the US’ China hawks are not content to stop there, but also want to cut the nation’s cultural and educational ties with China — as their actions in the past few months show.

Earlier this year, pressure from US lawmakers forced the Peace Corps, which has sent more than 1,300 Americans to China since 1993, to terminate its program in the country.

Last month, Trump suspended the Fulbright Program in mainland China and Hong Kong as part of a package of US sanctions in response to the Chinese government’s security crackdown on the territory.

Likewise, in late May, two US lawmakers proposed a bill to bar Chinese nationals from coming to the US to pursue graduate studies in the STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

On Thursday last week, the US Department of State designated the Confucius Institute US Center, a Chinese government-sponsored entity that provides language programs, as a “foreign mission,” which will almost certainly result in the termination of its activities in the US.

Journalism has suffered the fastest decoupling.

After the Wall Street Journal published a commentary in early February with a headline that referred to China as “the real sick man of Asia,” the Chinese government expelled three journalists working for the newspaper.

The US retaliated in early March by forcing 60 Chinese working for Chinese state-owned media outlets in the US to leave the country.

Beijing then expelled all US citizens working for the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post, effectively crippling their reporting capabilities in the country.

Cutting cultural, educational and journalistic ties between the US and China is unwise and counterproductive for the US. Instead of advancing long-term US strategic objectives by promoting American values and maintaining the moral high ground, the Trump administration is playing into the hands of the Chinese government, which regards these ties as conduits for ideological and cultural infiltration.

Without government-sponsored exchange programs such as the Peace Corps and Fulbright, the US does not have any direct channels for engaging ordinary Chinese, especially young people.

Through these programs, Americans teach English, US history and literature, and Western approaches in the social sciences, often in remote areas of China that have limited contact with the outside world.

Such activities help Chinese to gain a more accurate understanding of the US and help to neutralize official Chinese anti-US propaganda. Scrapping these programs amounts to unilateral ideological disarmament by the US.

Some US retaliation against Chinese bullying of US journalists seems reasonable.

However, the Trump administration’s disproportionate expulsion of 60 Chinese journalists gave the government in Beijing an excuse to do something it wanted to do for a long time: throw out US reporters.

The mass tit-for-tat expulsions of US and Chinese journalists will likely hurt the US far more than China. Whereas reporters at Chinese state-owned news outlets in the US do little serious independent reporting that could educate the Chinese public, US journalists who cover China — despite Beijing’s constant harassment and surveillance — provide invaluable information about the country.

The loss of these channels will likely undercut US policymakers’ ability to track critical developments in China.

Blocking Chinese graduate students from studying STEM subjects in the US would deprive the US of top talent in these fields and help China to advance. Gifted Chinese students will likely go to other developed countries to study — and many of them will then return home, because STEM-related career opportunities outside the US are less plentiful.

While China will likely benefit from this reverse brain drain, the US will miss out on contributions from tens of thousands of engineers and scientists.

Of the 31,052 doctorates awarded in the STEM fields in the US from 2015 to 2017, Chinese students received 16 percent of the total, including 22 percent of engineering doctorates and 25 percent of those in mathematics.

Moreover, about 90 percent of Chinese science and engineering students stay in the US for at least 10 years after completing their doctorates — the highest rate of any nationality.

US-China relations are on the brink of collapse. Economic decoupling is already a reality, and US-led cultural separation — an unthinkable prospect not so long ago — might soon be. That would be a tragedy, the US being the main loser.

Pei Minxin is a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the US.

