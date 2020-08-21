Since Taiwan and Somaliland agreed to set up representative offices in each other’s country last month, there have been reports that two nations would establish diplomatic relations. Somaliland is in the Horn of Africa and bordered by the Gulf of Aden to the north, an important maritime traffic route. If they do establish diplomatic ties, it would open a rare strategic opportunity for Taiwan. It is estimated that nearly 30 percent of the world’s crude oil and 15 percent of its transports of consumer goods move through the gulf. However, with large volumes of international shipping comes the temptation of huge
Amid increasing tensions between China and the US, Beijing has vented its anger at Taiwan and increased its coercive and aggressive military threats toward the nation. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who is also the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has made up his mind to conquer Taiwan in the near future. The question is not if, but when he will take action against Taiwan. The US has not expressed clearly that it will defend Taiwan against Chinese attacks. In May, Qiao Liang (喬良), a retired Chinese air force general, said that although he did not agree
The Republic of China Army plans to use existing intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance systems to monitor drills by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army targeting the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), and to strengthen the defenses of the islands and Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島), the Ministry of National Defense said, but a worst-case scenario in which the islands would need to be recaptured by Army Airborne Special Forces and the marines has not been ruled out. The situation in the South China Sea continues to be worrying. The Army Airborne Special Forces and the Marine Corps are good at island defense
Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) this week came under fire over his speech at a Rotary Club meeting in Taipei on Monday, when he said that Beijing’s military strategy toward Taiwan was “to let the first battle be the last.” If China started a cross-strait war, it would end quickly, without time for other nations to react, he said in his “Cross-Strait Relations and Taiwan Security” address, criticizing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for saying that she hoped other nations would come to Taiwan’s aid in Beijing’s first wave of attacks. A president should prevent war from happening, not talk about how