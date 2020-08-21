Hardly had US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar concluded his historically significant visit to Taiwan than the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command announced that it had held consecutive combat exercises at the northern and southern ends of the Taiwan Strait to “resolutely counter Taiwanese independence forces’ separatist actions.”
However, given that the exercises took place quite far away from the Strait, it would seem that they were aimed more at a domestic audience and saving face for China’s leaders than making external threats.
Why have communist China’s actions on this occasion been so moderate compared with the 1996 Taiwan Strait crisis? The main reason is that as the US’ new Indo-Pacific strategy takes shape, Taiwan’s value resulting from the advantageous geopolitical position it occupies in the western Pacific has once more come to the fore, making the nation an essential link in the “anti-China” grouping that the US is building in the region.
Under such circumstances, China’s military threats can achieve no more than a dog barking at a train.
Given Beijing’s hegemonistic mindset of pursuing a “Chinese dream” of national revival, backed by a military strength that ranks third in the world after the US and Russia, it is not hard for Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to “raise the flag” by setting up bases all over the world.
This is also why Beijing dares to take provocative actions in the South China and East China seas, as well as India and other places, while looking down its nose at Taiwan.
When Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was president, he faced a similar set of circumstances. His response was a strategy of simultaneously being friendly with China, Japan and the US. In the name of being friendly to China and to please the Chinese Communist Party, Ma allowed the nation’s sovereignty to be eroded.
Given this background, it is not surprising that Ma on Monday last week echoed the wording of China’s military threats against Taiwan by warning the public that if Beijing were to attack Taiwan, “the first battle would quickly become the last” and the US would not rush to the rescue.
However, China’s military muscle-flexing and Ma’s warning show that China and Ma are stuck in the strategic mindset of the previous century.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and China’s passage of a National Security Law for Hong Kong, among other things, a global strategic shift has taken place in which the US and other democratic nations are reassessing the Chinese regime.
This has led Washington to shift from a policy of communication and engagement with Beijing to one of total containment, while leading the formation of a worldwide “anti-China alliance.”
This shift in the international situation has led to a new geopolitical game of attack and defense. As the US deploys its new Indo-Pacific strategy, Taiwan is naturally taking on a new strategic role, position and value. New US arms sales to Taiwan, which are boosting the nation’s military strength, as well as the US’ and Japan’s advanced military deployment in the vicinity of Taiwan, signify the breakdown of the last-century mindset of joining hands with China to contain Russia.
Hence, when China conducts military exercises in the Strait, and indeed in the South China and East China seas, it faces not just single nations like Taiwan or Japan, but a whole new Indo-Pacific alliance.
Paul Lei is a political commentator.
Translated by Julian Clegg
