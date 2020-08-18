Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) this week came under fire over his speech at a Rotary Club meeting in Taipei on Monday, when he said that Beijing’s military strategy toward Taiwan was “to let the first battle be the last.” If China started a cross-strait war, it would end quickly, without time for other nations to react, he said in his “Cross-Strait Relations and Taiwan Security” address, criticizing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for saying that she hoped other nations would come to Taiwan’s aid in Beijing’s first wave of attacks. A president should prevent war from happening, not talk about how
During his visit to Taiwan last week, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the first-ever memorandum of understanding on health cooperation between the nations, opening a new chapter in Taiwan-US relations after Washington severed official diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979. Overall, Taiwan-US relations are being normalized, and it would seem as if the resumption of formal diplomatic ties is but a matter of time. Most Taiwanese are pleased to see bilateral relations improve. The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) claims to have an international outlook, but
Washington has gradually realized that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) seeks to challenge global democratic values and US supremacy. As a result, US officials have set to work to “clean the stables.” These measures include investigating US academics who have participated in China’s Thousand Talents Program and increased vigilance toward Chinese immigrants and students studying in the US. The US Department of Homeland Security has established a China Working Group tasked with defending against Chinese malicious activity within its borders. Since taking office, US President Donald Trump has gradually cleared out pro-China personnel within the US Department of State who were opposing
Observers of US-China relations increasingly talk of a new “cold war.” On top of a long-running trade war, the two countries now find themselves in a destructive cycle of mutual sanctions, consulate closings and increasingly bellicose official speeches. Efforts to decouple the US economy from China’s are underway as tensions mount in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. A “cold war” between the US and China would leave both countries and the world worse off. It would be dangerous and costly — not least because it would preclude needed cooperation on a host of regional and global issues. The good