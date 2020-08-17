[ LETTER ]

Common sense response

Every day, as I read two “hometown” newspapers — the Taipei Times and the Tampa Bay Times — I am struck by the intelligent way in which Taiwan’s government, at all levels, is dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 challenge.

Not only do government representatives “walk the walk and talk the talk,” Taiwanese respond intelligently and wisely.

It is not the same here in the US, where such common-sense recommendations as “wear a mask” incite civil unrest and spur lawyers with questionable professional ethics to initiate court battles on behalf of “wronged clients” who resent being “told” to wear a protective face covering.

Thank goodness sanity still reigns in my favorite country. Looking forward to returning for a well-needed respite from insanity.

Kirk Hazlett

Adjunct professor, University of Tampa