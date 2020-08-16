Whenever Elisa goes out in her small town in northeastern Brazil, she fears seeing the family she once considered her own.
After almost three decades of domestic work with no pay and little freedom, Elisa realized that she was a slave and plotted to escape the household where she had lived since the age of seven.
The 38-year-old was rescued in 2018 after alerting the authorities and has started to build a new life, but a reminder of her captivity, fear and exploitation is never too far away.
Illustration: Louise Ting
“Every now and then, I see the family,” she told reporters by telephone from her home in Ipira, a town in Bahia state.
The family told officials that they took Elisa in as a child after she was abandoned by her parents when they separated.
“It is kind of a horrible, difficult feeling,” said Elisa, who did not give her real name for fear of reprisals. “There’s a sense of fear, even though they can’t do anything to me.”
Elisa’s rescue was a rare victory for labor officials, who said that domestic servitude in Brazil is difficult to identify and stop because victims rarely see themselves as modern-day slaves.
Labor inspectors, who can spot check workplaces to check for slavery, said that they need evidence of abuse from victims to obtain permission from a judge to enter a home.
Of 3,513 workers found in slavery-like conditions by officials from 2017 to last year, only 21 were in domestic servitude.
“It is very rare to receive complaints [about domestic servitude] ... as most [victims] never realize they are being abused,” labor prosecutor Ana Lucia Stumpf Gonzalez said.
Advocates fear that the COVID-19 pandemic would result in more domestic workers becoming trapped with abusive employers indefinitely, yet unlikely to speak out or seek help for fear of losing their job.
Even when victims are rescued and their captors prosecuted or fined, officials said that relatively low compensation payments for domestic servitude and the rarity of jail terms for modern slavery mean that exploitative bosses are unlikely to be deterred.
Yet domestic servitude hit the headlines in Brazil in June when authorities found a 61-year-old maid who they judged to have been kept as a slave in a mansion in Sao Paulo for years.
The case shocked the public — she was found living in a shed and her boss worked for Avon.
The beauty company fired the executive and said it would provide financial aid to the victim.
The ex-Avon employee, who along with her husband and mother was charged with enslaving a worker, has denied the charges.
Prosecutors are seeking 1 million reais (US$184,424) in damages.
While there is no data on domestic servitude, government data from 2014 shows about 174,000 children were employed as domestic workers. By law, domestic workers must be at least 18.
Many families in Brazil employ at least one domestic worker.
In some cases, they take in abandoned children to raise as their own, but subject them to domestic servitude, advocates have said.
Labor prosecutor Luciana Coutinho said that the abuse of young maids is underreported, and that it belongs to a “hardcore” class of child labor — along with sexual exploitation and drug trafficking — that is considered particularly difficult to prevent.
Cases only come to light when there is a complaint or a tragedy, “when the child suffers sexual abuse, is beaten or killed, which has unfortunately happened before,” Coutinho said.
If victims are not identified and rescued at a young age, they might never be discovered as adults, labor inspectors said.
“The longer the victim remains in the home environment with deprivation of ... rights, the more difficult it is to [carry out a] rescue,” Brazilian Division for Inspection and Eradication of Slave Labor Head Mauricio Krepsky said.
In 2017, authorities received a tip-off about a domestic worker kept as a slave in Rubim, a town in Minas Gerais state.
The woman, then aged 68, had not been paid for years and her dead husband’s pension was being taken by her boss, yet she struggled to accept that she had been enslaved even after her rescue, according to labor prosecutor Juliane Mombelli who participated in the rescue.
“She thought that she was being protected by the employer, because she was alone in the world — a widow,” Mombelli said.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federation of unions for domestic workers (FENATRAD) said that some employers have forced their maids to stay and threatened to fire them if they went home.
“The employer wants them to stay at work — it’s abuse. In order not to be unemployed, they submit,” FENATRAD president Luiza Batista said.
Authorities and advocates have said that securing compensation is key to helping victims who in many cases have only ever known a life of domestic servitude, and have no education, family or friends.
Yet labor prosecutors said that they are limited by the financial means of the abusers when seeking damages for victims.
In 2017, an employer in Elisio Medrado in Bahia state who exploited his domestic worker from the age of 12 to 52 was ordered to pay her severance worth 79,000 reais.
However, he did not show up at the hearing to finalize the payment, leaving the victim empty-handed, a labor inspector’s report showed.
In Elisa’s case, she was pleased to get about 100,000 reais in damages, severance and back pay from her bosses, although labor prosecutors said that she would have received a much larger sum if she had been exploited by wealthy employers or a company.
The money has allowed Elisa to buy her own house — a far cry from when all of her possessions fit into two desk drawers.
She still cleans houses for a living, but on her own terms and takes home about 35 reais per day — in line with the minimum wage.
“It’s a lot of work for little money, but enough to pay for electricity, water and food,” she said. “You live one day at a time. One thing I’d like to do is study, to get a better job.”
US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued executive orders barring Americans from conducting business with WeChat owner Tencent Holdings and ByteDance, the Beijing-based owner of popular video-sharing app TikTok. The orders are to take effect 45 days after they were signed, which is Sept. 20. The orders accuse WeChat of helping the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) review and remove content that it considers to be politically sensitive, and of using fabricated news to benefit itself. The White House has accused TikTok of collecting users’ information, location data and browsing histories, which could be used by the Chinese government, and pose
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) at a ceremony on July 30 officially commissioned China’s BeiDou-3 satellite navigation system. The constellation of satellites, which is now fully operational, was completed six months ahead of schedule. Its deployment means that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is now in possession of an autonomous, global satellite navigation system to rival the US’ GPS, Russia’s Glonass and the EU’s Galileo. Although Chinese officials have repeatedly sought to reassure the world that BeiDou-3 is primarily a civilian and commercial platform, US and European military experts beg to differ. Teresa Hitchens, a senior research associate at the University of
Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) this week came under fire over his speech at a Rotary Club meeting in Taipei on Monday, when he said that Beijing’s military strategy toward Taiwan was “to let the first battle be the last.” If China started a cross-strait war, it would end quickly, without time for other nations to react, he said in his “Cross-Strait Relations and Taiwan Security” address, criticizing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for saying that she hoped other nations would come to Taiwan’s aid in Beijing’s first wave of attacks. A president should prevent war from happening, not talk about how
There are few areas where Beijing, Taipei, and Washington find themselves in agreement these days, but one of them is that the situation in the Taiwan Strait is growing more dangerous. Such a shared assessment quickly breaks down, though, when the question turns to identifying sources of rising tensions. Several Chinese experts and officials I have consulted with recently have argued that Beijing’s increasingly belligerent behavior in the Taiwan Strait is driven mostly by fear. According to this narrative, Beijing is worried that unless it puts a brake on Taiwan’s move away from the mainland, Taiwan could be “lost” forever. They