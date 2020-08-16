US-China relations have evolved in ways beyond what has been anticipated, with many unforeseeable challenges.
Washington’s latest sanctions against 11 Chinese officials and their allies in Hong Kong, including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), are more than a sideshow to the deteriorating bilateral ties. This is just the beginning of a more coordinated campaign of economic and political pressure against China’s misrule in the territory.
While Hong Kong’s political elites and business leaders are coming to grips with the rippling effects of the sanctions, one should never lose sight of the far-reaching consequences of this radical shift in Washington’s policy toward Hong Kong.
The immediate effect is political — undermining rather than facilitating diplomacy.
Whenever the US sanctions a head of state, that leader is no longer perceived as legitimate. By targeting Lam, Washington signals to Beijing that she has to go before any fresh start can take place.
The timing of the sanctions is also of great symbolic importance. Within three days, Washington released a string of harsh policies against China and Hong Kong.
Before announcing the sanctions on Friday last week, US President Donald Trump vowed, two days earlier, to revoke the territory’s special economic status in global financial markets. The next day, he signed two executive orders, banning China’s immensely popular social media apps Tik Tok and WeChat.
Very soon, the US’ allies are likely to launch similar sanctions, and such punitive policies entail cross-debarment and information sharing by multilateral banks and national governments.
On the diplomatic front, the sanctions highlight the changing attitude of the West toward Hong Kong amid escalating US-China tensions.
Hong Kong is no longer an internal crisis, but an entanglement of intense rivalries between two superpowers, clashing over irreconcilable agendas, strategies and interests.
Having viewed diplomacy as a transactional exercise, Lam and her Cabinet put on a brave face and mocked Washington. Such rash and impulsive responses betray a lack of understanding of international relations and the domestic ramifications of China’s foreign policy. No matter how tough they sound, they have no bargaining power in this situation.
Causing a series of diplomatic and political problems, they are now a liability to Beijing, and their future is of no concern to the Chinese Communist Party’s leadership. Any retaliatory measures by Hong Kong are bound to raise the stakes in US-China confrontation.
Worse still, the sanctions are likely to undermine Hong Kong’s financial and banking systems. The territory has carefully positioned itself to benefit from foreign investment interest in successful Chinese enterprises in case Washington moves to delist these companies’ shares from the US stock exchanges.
Many prominent firms, such as Alibaba and JD.com, have moved, or are shifting, their company listings to Hong Kong’s stock market. The process is quite simple and straightforward. When these Chinese corporations launch a secondary listing in Hong Kong, individual and institutional investors worldwide can buy their shares locally.
After raising the trading volume to a satisfactory level, the firms can exit the US stock exchanges and make the Hong Kong listing their primary.
Feeling confident that the market for capital flows is always global, Chinese business executives find Hong Kong a convenient platform to circumvent Trump’s delisting plan, access fresh capital, and acquire the latest technologies and skills from the most advanced nations.
Striving to cut off this economic lifeline to China, the US seems to be determined to deny the Lam administration and her patrons in Beijing an indispensable source of financing to maintain their autocratic rule.
Compared with existing sanctions on Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria and Venezuela, Trump’s policies against China over Hong Kong are still lenient, as they are designed to intensify pressure and effect in negotiations.
Mastering the art of making the impossible possible is essential for seeking common ground for compromise. Chinese officials in charge of Hong Kong affairs must advise Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to make appropriate gestures and concessions in order to reconcile with the West.
As Hong Kong becomes a political headache to China, calling on the US to lift sanctions is top priority. Even though the mutual suspicion and animosity between both sides cannot be dispelled, a large-scale reshuffling of Hong Kong’s political leadership could be a promising start.
Otherwise, the diplomatic stalemate is narrowing the policy options for ending bilateral conflicts peacefully.
Joseph Tse-hei Lee is a professor of history at Pace University in New York City.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued executive orders barring Americans from conducting business with WeChat owner Tencent Holdings and ByteDance, the Beijing-based owner of popular video-sharing app TikTok. The orders are to take effect 45 days after they were signed, which is Sept. 20. The orders accuse WeChat of helping the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) review and remove content that it considers to be politically sensitive, and of using fabricated news to benefit itself. The White House has accused TikTok of collecting users’ information, location data and browsing histories, which could be used by the Chinese government, and pose
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) at a ceremony on July 30 officially commissioned China’s BeiDou-3 satellite navigation system. The constellation of satellites, which is now fully operational, was completed six months ahead of schedule. Its deployment means that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is now in possession of an autonomous, global satellite navigation system to rival the US’ GPS, Russia’s Glonass and the EU’s Galileo. Although Chinese officials have repeatedly sought to reassure the world that BeiDou-3 is primarily a civilian and commercial platform, US and European military experts beg to differ. Teresa Hitchens, a senior research associate at the University of
Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) this week came under fire over his speech at a Rotary Club meeting in Taipei on Monday, when he said that Beijing’s military strategy toward Taiwan was “to let the first battle be the last.” If China started a cross-strait war, it would end quickly, without time for other nations to react, he said in his “Cross-Strait Relations and Taiwan Security” address, criticizing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for saying that she hoped other nations would come to Taiwan’s aid in Beijing’s first wave of attacks. A president should prevent war from happening, not talk about how
There are few areas where Beijing, Taipei, and Washington find themselves in agreement these days, but one of them is that the situation in the Taiwan Strait is growing more dangerous. Such a shared assessment quickly breaks down, though, when the question turns to identifying sources of rising tensions. Several Chinese experts and officials I have consulted with recently have argued that Beijing’s increasingly belligerent behavior in the Taiwan Strait is driven mostly by fear. According to this narrative, Beijing is worried that unless it puts a brake on Taiwan’s move away from the mainland, Taiwan could be “lost” forever. They