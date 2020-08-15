The politics of flushing
In a Facebook post on Friday last week, Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁), the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, proposed that sea water should be used to flush toilets. The suggestion was part of her political platform, and aimed at solving the city’s water quality and usage issues.
The suggestion is feasible, as Hong Kong has done so for years. The problem is that using sea water requires a completely different system for drawing, filtering and purifying water, and the system would also require new pumping stations and sewage treatment facilities exclusively for sea water.
In short, the costs would be high, and it remains doubtful whether it would be ideal for Kaohsiung.
As Lee only casually touched on the topic without elaborating further, the proposal has backfired and drawn howls of derision from her opponents.
While Taiwan has a dry season, overall rainfall remains sufficient. Nevertheless, severe sedimentation problems have reduced the reservoirs’ effective storage capacity, and old water pipelines leak, wasting water resources. More proactive dredging and pipeline replacement would be more effective in increasing the city’s water availability.
Furthermore, cities and counties across the nation are closely connected, and basic necessities such as water, electricity, telecommunications and gas should be available for distribution between these places to cover any shortage.
The water issue in Kaohsiung could perhaps be solved by transporting water from the north to the south, similar to how electricity is distributed from the south to the north. The cost would be far less than for seawater desalination.
The central and local governments should consider taking immediate feasible steps to deal with Kaohsiung’s water quality and shortage problems.
Chen Ho-wen
Taipei
