Penghu’s waters are too prized to dredge

By Tsai Kuo-shyan 蔡國顯





The media reported that a Chinese vessel crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait to dredge sand illegally in waters near Penghu County and capsized. The captain apparently neglected to balance his cargo, while being buffeted by strong winds and big waves.

The eastern side of the Strait, into which the Chinese dredger intruded, is commonly called the “Taiwan Banks” (台灣淺堆), or the Nancian Fishing Ground (南淺漁場) among Penghu fishers.

Chinese vessels frequently enter these waters to illegally dredge sand. The dredging harms the ecology of the waters near Penghu, as well as violating the sovereignty and national security of Taiwan.

The government should pass amendments as soon as possible to safeguard the livelihoods of Taiwanese fishers and maintain national security.

The Taiwan Banks are an important fish spawning ground, but dredging by Chinese vessels has seriously damaged the area’s ecology.

In the past, Chinese fishers breached stipulations in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea on the mesh size of fishing nets by using three layers of nets to catch fish of all sizes, causing severe overfishing and making it difficult for Taiwanese fishers to earn a living. Often, what fishers could earn from a catch was not enough to cover their fuel costs.

The government must seriously consider these problems and come up with solutions.

A US think tank was quoted by the media as saying that Penghu is key to the safety of both sides of the Strait, which highlights its strategic location.

The first lighthouse in Taiwan was built on Yuwengdao (Fisher Island, 漁翁島) in Penghu’s Siyu Township (西嶼) in 1778, during the reign of the Qing Dynasty’s Qianlong emperor (乾隆), and was rebuilt during the reign of emperor Guangxu (光緒) in 1875.

Next to the lighthouse, Qing Dynasty viceroy Li Hongzhang (李鴻章) built the Eastern Fort (東台古堡) and Western Fort (西台古堡), which are now listed as first-class national historic sites.

After World War II, Yuwengdao became an anchoring area for the US Seventh Fleet and several hydrofoil dual-purpose aircraft.

The Republic of China Army’s 101st Amphibious Reconnaissance Battalion also used to be stationed at the Eastern Fort.

The Penghu archipelago, part of a continental reef shelf, is composed of many islands, which makes it suitable for fish habitats, migration and spawning, but not conducive for navigating boats.

During the autumn and winter, reduced visibility due to strong winds and big waves caused by the northeast monsoon can pose a severe challenge to sailors trying to navigate the area, and frequently results in shipwrecks.

The Executive Yuan should conduct a new survey of the area and update the navigational charts with more detailed information on reefs and islands.

It should also construct additional lighthouses where necessary — that would facilitate civilian navigation, while aiding navy transportation and patrols.

Tsai Kuo-shyan is a director in Penghu County’s Siyu Township.

Translated by Lin Lee-kai