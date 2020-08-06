Panda cub naming campaign
The zoo community’s savvy exploitation of pandas has been a marketing coup (“Taipei Zoo launches panda cub naming campaign,” July 28, page 2).
From naming contests to merchandising, the public has been sold into believing that they “must see” this particular animal, but most visitors likely do not even know about the original intent of the panda program — protecting their natural habitat in China.
There is no pretending anymore that breeding pandas in captivity is anything more than a way to get visitors through zoo gates.
The program has been a colossal failure for the pandas, which spend their lives in small spaces, endure repeated forced pregnancies via artificial insemination, and have their babies die or taken away.
Unless money, effort and resources are directed toward protecting pandas in their native habitat, and stopping human encroachment and development in the limited wild areas where pandas are meant to live, all the naming contests in the world will not save the species.
Jason Baker
PETA Asia,
senior vice president of international campaigns
