EDITORIAL: Judge act passage reveals issues

Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation chairman Michael You (游盈隆), when discussing the findings of the foundation’s latest opinion poll on Monday, said that the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is “becoming worse than the ‘enlightened despotism’ of former president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國).”

His point was that the rapid passage of the National Judge Act (國民法官法) last week suggests the government is barreling ahead with its agenda without seeking public approval.

The poll found that 82 percent of respondents did not fully understand what the national judge system — which was chosen instead of a jury system — entails.

Chiang’s regime is still within reach of living memory, and Taiwan’s democracy is still young. The latter is something that Taiwanese can rightly feel proud of, but it is far from perfect. The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), the main opposition party, is disintegrating and unfit for purpose, and frequently accuses the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government of having despotic tendencies, even though it behaved similarly when it had a legislative majority.

The main problem with Taiwan’s democracy at this stage of its development is the nation’s rigidly bipartisan political culture: Everybody votes along party lines, and the majority party gets its legislation through.

The more despotic a government is, the more efficient it is; the more the individual lawmaker, irrespective of party affiliation, is free to vote according to their own convictions, the more inefficient the process is. However, despotism is of course not the answer. Allowing lawmakers to vote according to conviction, even if against party lines, might get Taiwan closer to the ideal.

Tsai in January won a clear mandate, which suggests the public trusts her government to implement its agenda. Accordingly, the foundation’s poll found that 58.6 percent of respondents approved of Tsai’s handling of major policies, and 59.6 percent approved of Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) performance.

Tsai did not spring the idea of judicial reform or a national judge system on the public. In her first term she convened a National Congress on Judicial Reform, a draft national judge act was introduced and passed its first reading in May 2018.

Four-fifths of poll respondents being ignorant of what the national judge system entails could be understood as a sign of the government’s failure to communicate its policy, but it can also be argued that it shows how unengaged the public is on this issue, or how prepared it is to let the government decide.

However, there remains a niggling unease as to the speed at which the legislation was passed.

Judicial Reform Foundation chairman Lin Yung-sung (林永頌) has been highly critical of how the DPP did not heed the objections of civic groups like his, or opposition parties — not just the KMT, but also the New Power Party and the Taiwan People’s Party.

Lin said that a jury system should also have been considered, as the envisioned lay judge system, similar to that in Japan, is not without its problems, and national judges on a collegiate bench might defer to the opinions of the participating career judges, intimidated by their authority.

If reforms do not have wide backing of the public and the opposition, Lin said, they are on shaky ground. Ironically, Tsai was criticized in her first term for her lack of decisiveness in pushing through difficult reforms; now she is being accused of being too decisive.

The government, operating with a mandate and a majority, and faced with a weak opposition, is certainly vulnerable to accusations of aggressively pushing legislation through. Unfortunately, the crux of the issue is the inherent problems of a still immature democratic culture.