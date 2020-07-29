Taiwanese comedian and YouTube talk show host Brian Tseng (曾博恩) is under the spotlight once again after it was revealed that guests were being charged different amounts to appear on his show.
Online opinion is widely divided as to the nature of Tseng’s political leanings, but I would suggest that he values one thing above all else: the pursuit of profit.
Anyone who can increase income and viewing figures will be given a place next to Tseng on his The Night Night Show guest sofa. At the same time, Tseng’s fans tune in for the concomitants of profitmaking: pleasure and entertainment.
Regardless of how Tseng is perceived, most of the online talking heads and Facebook groups criticizing him are not even close to having his influence. People should not be too hasty to judge given that the majority, if they are honest, pursue profit and pleasure ahead of lofty political ideals.
This is an undeniable trait of human nature, so why not let ideals overlap with people’s natural desire for profit and pleasure?
Consider the issue of Taiwanese independence — or perhaps it should be called resistance to unification.
Taiwanese do not want to be ruled by a government that conceals the outbreak of a deadly new virus, causing the epidemic to wreak havoc among its population, and that builds defective dams that are the cause of flooded homes. Is this not a form of self-interest?
The American Revolutionary War was triggered by the inhabitants of 13 North American colonies who were no longer willing to pay taxes to the British government without North American representatives in its parliament. After independence, the US’ founding fathers used a constitution to protect citizens’ rights.
By comparison, political movements that hold high the banner of “justice” and condemn the pursuit of self-interest generally result in failure and misery, for example the Boxers, the Soviets, the Taliban and so on.
Perhaps some readers support Taiwanese independence. They should reflect on why Tseng’s guests are often from the opposite side of the political debate. If identifying as “Taiwanese” is seen as basic common sense, why is it that pro-independence groups and activities are shunned by the vast majority of middle-class voters?
Why is it that, despite having had a Democratic Progressive Party government and legislative majority for more than four years, independence is rarely discussed within official forums? Is it because Taiwanese have not developed their own wisdom and remain brainwashed by the party-state?
Taiwan’s pro-independence political faction always paints its members as “warriors of justice” fighting against the tyranny of the party-state. History suggests that this is not the most effective method, otherwise the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) would have had to completely relinquish power in 1996.
One explanation is that Taiwanese independence and transitional justice are not necessarily mutually inclusive. Many of the people persecuted under the KMT dictatorship were not supporters of independence; quite a few of them supported unification with China.
Another reason is that people tend to be motivated by self-interest and their own pleasure.
Therefore, rather than warn of annexation by Red China, it would be better to emphasize independent nation-building as the path to a safer, more prosperous and beautiful future for Taiwan. Such a movement would gain far more supporters than Tseng could ever dream of.
Jimway Chang holds a master’s degree from National Tsing Hua University’s Institute of History.
Translated by Edward Jones
One of the consequences of India’s face-off with China in the Galwan Valley in its Ladakh region last month — Chinese soldiers killed 20 unarmed Indian soldiers with iron rods and clubs studded with iron nails — is that India is upgrading and intensifying its ties with Taiwan. This is reflected, as a first step, in the appointment of a top career diplomat as India’s representative to Taiwan. Because India and Taiwan do not maintain formal diplomatic ties, due to India’s adherence to a “one China” policy, New Delhi and Taipei use different nomenclatures for their missions. India’s representation in
There are perhaps only a handful of things we actually know with any degree of certainty about the strategic intentions animating the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elite. One of them is that they plan to conquer Taiwan. Beijing has made the subjugation of Taiwan’s democratic government the granite pillar of its party-state policy, wrapped it in iron, and shined bright lights on it so that everyone knows to avoid collision. Students of introductory-level Chinese politics courses learn that the annexation of Taiwan is a matter of paramount importance to the CCP. So why is it so difficult for policymakers to accept
As an art historian specialized in Taiwanese art history, I appreciate the Taipei Times’ feature, “Taiwan in Time: Private parts not allowed” (July 12, page 8) for showcasing a story about Taiwanese art. Such stories have been ignored in Taiwan for a long time, as the discourses were dominated by Chinese and Western art history. The article proves that Taiwanese art history is fascinating, which my own academic experience can also vouch for. It reminded me of my research on the topic of “art and pornography” two decades ago, so I would like to share some of my knowledge. First,
On Monday last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that China’s claims in the South China Sea have no basis in international law, and that he did not recognize China’s “nine-dash line.” He also called upon other countries to raise their objections to China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea, and said a 2016 tribunal ruling on the sea against China was legally binding. The South China Sea is a major international seaway linking the Pacific and Indian oceans. It entails the second-busiest sea route in the world, through which more than half of the world’s large