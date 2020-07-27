Ian Easton on Taiwan: Stopping war with China before it starts

There are perhaps only a handful of things we actually know with any degree of certainty about the strategic intentions animating the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elite. One of them is that they plan to conquer Taiwan. Beijing has made the subjugation of Taiwan’s democratic government the granite pillar of its party-state policy, wrapped it in iron, and shined bright lights on it so that everyone knows to avoid collision. Students of introductory-level Chinese politics courses learn that the annexation of Taiwan is a matter of paramount importance to the CCP. So why is it so difficult for policymakers to accept