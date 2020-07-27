Ko’s print ban reveals his cultural illiteracy

By Wang Hsi-chang 王錫璋





On July 9, the Taipei City Government announced that — as part of the city’s efforts to go fully “electronic” — its institutions and municipal schools should stop subscribing to print newspapers and magazines beginning next year. Should any of these institutions wish to continue subscribing to print media, they would have to request the mayor’s approval.

The announcement immediately sparked a furor among local government agencies and schools. The elementary school where my daughter teaches said they would even have to stop subscribing to the Chinese-language Mandarin Daily News, a newspaper aimed at children.

Unable to hold back their anger, teachers have blasted the decision. To continue to subscribe to high-quality magazines, schools have few choices other than asking parents’ associations for financial support.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) — who four years ago asked: “Why subscribe to newspapers when you have a cellphone at your disposal to access all kinds of information?” — made the decision in a manner not unlike Qin Shihuang (秦始皇), the first emperor of China, who infamously burned philosophical treatises and historical records, with the exception that Ko does not bury academics alive.

At a time when the publishing industry has fallen into a deep recession and the Ministry of Culture is trying to come up with measures to help publishers survive, the Taipei City Government is instead making the situation worse by issuing the subscription ban. How is that different from burying publishers alive?

There is no conflict between pushing for digitalization and reading print publications. While some people prefer to search for information on their smartphones, others like the feel and smell of physical books. The first and foremost task when promoting reading is to respect diversity and aim for equality.

How could Ko deprive those who enjoy reading print newspapers and magazines based on his personal opinion? Moreover, parents and teachers do not want elementary-school students to use computers or other electronic devices too early. What extracurricular materials would they read if schools stop subscribing to Mandarin Daily News or magazines aimed at young students?

The Taipei Fine Arts Museum said that many high-quality magazines do not have electronic versions, and canceling the subscriptions is simply unacceptable to its readers. Librarians know that subscription fees for the electronic versions of overseas periodicals or databases are much higher than their physical counterparts.

In announcing the subscription ban without giving the policy a second thought, the city government is creating problems for its institutions and schools.

In her 2018 book Reader, Come Home: The Reading Brain in a Digital World, US cognitive neuroscientist and child development expert Maryanne Wolf — who advocates deep reading — draws on neuroscience and human development perspectives to warn against too much digital media, arguing that only by reading physical books can people cultivate “the quality of attention.”

Reading print publications has its advantages, although the digitization of books and information is continuing. Throughout history, there has always been a few hundred years of overlap as the medium for text changes, such as the shift from papyrus to parchment and then to printing on paper.

As digital information has become popular over the past 30 years, digital media and print publications should coexist for a long time. The rush to sever the public’s connections to print only highlights Ko’s lack of cultural literacy.

Wang Hsi-chang is a writer.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming