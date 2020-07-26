Beijing bids to bar the US from South China Sea

On Monday last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that China’s claims in the South China Sea have no basis in international law, and that he did not recognize China’s “nine-dash line.” He also called upon other countries to raise their objections to China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea, and said a 2016 tribunal ruling on the sea against China was legally binding. The South China Sea is a major international seaway linking the Pacific and Indian oceans. It entails the second-busiest sea route in the world, through which more than half of the world’s large

By Yao Chung-yuan 姚中原