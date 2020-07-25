[ LETTER ]

Someone to turn to

The study by the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) highlights a disconcerting reality that we, as educators at all levels, must recognize and address the best we can (“Disadvantaged students lack basic learning tools,” July 21, page 2).

Sadly, there is little we as individuals can do, but acknowledging and spreading awareness of this unfortunate fact is a beginning.

Not everyone has the resources to insure his or her educational success, but if at least the educators are tuned in to the needs of their own students, a step will have been taken in the right direction.

As a college professor, I have made it a point over the past few years to get to know my students — without being too “nosy” — and to assure each and every one of them that I will always be available if they want to discuss an issue that they might be facing.

From abusive parents to personal substance abuse to extreme financial needs, the conversations — kept strictly confidential — have introduced me to the “darker side” of many students’ lives.

Whenever I hear one of my academic colleagues “whining” about how hard he or she is working, I am sorely tempted to blurt out: “You have no idea what ‘hardship’ looks like.”

Thanks to the TFCF for providing some facts and figures to help put a “face” on students’ challenges.

Kirk Hazlett

Adjunct professor, University of Tampa

Director/Chair, Ethics Committee, Global Listening Centre