Taiwan’s horseshoe crabs need protection

By Li Dao-yong 李道勇





The media have reported that the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology in Keelung would breed horseshoe crabs this year using technology from Academia Sinica, the Penghu Marine Biology Research Center and the Kinmen County Fisheries Research Institute, and nurture their larvae at the museum’s Chaojing Ocean Center.

The museum would then transfer the larvae or juvenile crabs to schools so that students could get hands-on experience with the scientific methods to raise horseshoe crabs and learn about their biology.

Chiayi County’s Budai Township (布袋) holds a horseshoe crab conservation day every year on the Qixi Festival (七夕情人節), or Lovers’ Day, which is on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month.

Keelung deserves praise for taking a big step in the same direction.

Until about a century ago, there were tidal flats in the bay that later became Keelung Harbor.

Amid the flats, there were two islands known as the “male and female horseshoe crab islands,” where people could catch the crabs. The islands were dredged away to build the harbor.

One of my maternal grandmother’s favorite sayings was: “If you make a straw hat, the sun will not scorch you, and if you make a ladle out of a horseshoe crab shell, boiling soup will not scald you,” which means that a person can get through life’s hardships by trying their best.

A decade ago, I went to Kinmen County to do a field study on historical sites.

I learned that the bay between Shueitou (水頭) and Siashu (夏墅) villages used to be a horseshoe crab habitat, which might explain why the Kinmen County Fisheries Research Institute is so good at raising them.

Male and female horseshoe crabs often cling together in pairs, which is why fishers in Penghu call them “loving couple fish,” whereas soldiers stationed in Kinmen call them “helmet fish.”

There is a superstition that if a horseshoe crab is caught without its mate, it will spoil the marriage prospects of a couple and give the fisher who caught the crab bad luck for the rest of their life.

“Catch a horseshoe crab” means “catch an adulterer.”

It might be because the word for “horseshoe crab” sounds like “monkey” in Chinese, as “catch a monkey” came to have the same meaning.

A BBC broadcast reported that the blood of horseshoe crabs has for several decades been extracted to use in testing new vaccines and medicines. Drug or vaccine samples are dripped into a reagent made from the crabs’ blood, which immediately coagulates and changes color if harmful bacteria or bacterial toxins are in the sample. Horseshoe crabs are the only known organism whose blood can be used for such safety testing.

About 500,000 horseshoe crabs are each year taken to US laboratories to “give blood.” Although they are returned to the wild afterward, an estimated 30 percent of them die as a result. The number of horseshoe crabs in the US has fallen so low that they might soon become an endangered species.

Keelung, Budai and Kinmen will hopefully continue their efforts and pass on the technology for breeding horseshoe crabs and raising their larvae so that these blue-blooded “living fossils” that have been around for more than 450 million years will not be threatened with extinction.

Li Dao-yong is director of the City South Culture and History Studio.

Translated by Julian Clegg