Beijing bids to bar the US from South China Sea

By Yao Chung-yuan 姚中原





On Monday last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that China’s claims in the South China Sea have no basis in international law, and that he did not recognize China’s “nine-dash line.” He also called upon other countries to raise their objections to China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea, and said a 2016 tribunal ruling on the sea against China was legally binding.

The South China Sea is a major international seaway linking the Pacific and Indian oceans. It entails the second-busiest sea route in the world, through which more than half of the world’s large cargo vessels travel, and the region is rich in natural resources, which is why many countries are vying for control of it.

The US and China have said that sovereign claims to the sea should be resolved peacefully through talks, although given the complexity of the national territorial claims and huge economic interests in the control over the area, talk of seeking peaceful resolution is little more than artifice.

The two great powers are mostly locking horns in multilateral or bilateral diplomatic strategic confrontations.

The US, since the 1995 Mischief Reef Incident (Meiji Reef, 美濟礁), has declared its stance on four mayor issues concerning the region’s complex web of sovereignty claims. These are: the importance of maintaining regional peace and stability; preserving freedom of passage in the area; neutrality on the various sovereignty claims; and the desirability of ensuring solutions conforming to the Law of the Sea.

The US is well aware that China is the cause of the instability in the South China Sea, and to guard against the continued expansion of the Chinese military, the US has not only reiterated its opposition to any military activity or intimidation that could affect economic activity in the region, it has also in the past few years consistently called for disputes to be resolved through multilateral talks. It is clearly a matter of concern for the US.

China’s strategy has been to prevent the South China Sea disagreements from becoming multilateral in nature, and to push for the tensions to be resolved via bilateral talks. The intention is to deny third-party countries with influence in the region, such as the US, Japan or Australia, the opportunity to intervene.

To complement this, it is continuing to reinforce island defenses and to expand military exercises involving fighters and aircraft carriers, and to deploy resources to consolidate its territorial claims, for example by setting up Sansha as a prefectural-level city of Hainan Province to administer the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島), Macclesfield Bank (Zhongsha Islands, 中沙群島) and the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島) and to construct a Chinese People’s Liberation Army garrison there.

These are the ways China is looking to protect what it calls its “core interests.”

When faced with the long-term strategic confrontation of two global and regional powers in the South China Sea, there are peripheral, less powerful nations whose voices are relatively muted.

However, Taiwan administers Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島), the largest island in the Spratleys, with a comprehensively resourced military base.

To what extent this would be used to play a role in balancing and mitigating the US’ multilateral and China’s bilateral strategic confrontation to maintain Taiwan’s national territorial integrity, and to consolidate its economic interests in the South China Sea, will be a test of the political wisdom of the government and the senior leadership.

Yao Chung-yuan is an adjunct professor and former deputy director of the Ministry of National Defense’s strategic planning department.

Translated by Paul Cooper