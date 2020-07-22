System for choosing principals must change

By Wang Yen-huang 王延煌





May and June are the high season for selecting elementary-school and high-school principals. This year has seen numerous reports about political interference such as local governments assigning principals under the guise of selection.

Selections have become scenes of political wrangling. It is high time that the way they are held be reconsidered, and education departments should not turn a blind eye.

The way of selecting principals dates back to 1996, when the Executive Yuan’s Education Reform Advisory Council suggested that the old system should be “relaxed.”

In 2001, the Ministry of Education drew up the Regulations Governing the Selection and Appointment of Senior High School Principals and Their Evaluation During Their Tenures (高級中等學校校長遴選聘任及任期考評辦法), stipulating that a selection committee made up of education officials, experts, parents and teachers’ representatives should be formed to vote for each school’s principal, in place of the former system of official assignment.

The committee system has attained its original purpose of weeding out “eternal” and “political” principals, but it has its own set of problems.

The first is that of bogus selections.

“Selections” should involve scrupulous selection of the best possible candidate. As such, education departments should still use their authority to choose the best among several suitable candidates.

However, in practice, education officials, for the sake of maintaining civil servant neutrality, are reluctant to express their opinions, so they just let the committee decide by voting. Any candidate who gets more than half the votes is elected.

This has caused the selection system to morph into one in which the candidates campaign for election, making their ability to campaign more important than their ability to run a school.

The second problem is one of bogus voting.

The votes that take place following dialogue within the school, not only decide the voting orientation of teachers’ and parents’ representatives, but also affect teachers’ and parents’ associations and other committee members who are not familiar with the candidates’ personalities or their record of running classes.

When candidates treat the bogus votes as elections, sneaky election tactics — such as poison-pen letters, digging up dirt on rival candidates, offering gifts while asking for votes, getting elected politicians to put in a good word, rumor-mongering, and dividing the spoils between party factions — can and do often crop up.

Candidates curry favor with certain groups and individuals by making irresponsible promises, while neglecting students’ real rights and interests.

The third and final problem is that of bogus democracy and real abrogation of duty.

Under the old system, principals were assigned by education department heads whose degree of responsibility, courage, insight and vision was out in the open, but who could easily become arbitrary and dictatorial.

The good thing about the selection system is that it implements democratic values, so in theory it should be better at selecting principals based on merit, but in practice a collective decision often means that no one is held responsible.

Thus, collective democracy has dragged education toward collective mediocrity. Now is the time to revive the selection system’s original spirit by correcting the methods involved. This needs to be complemented by a more responsible pattern of administration.

Only then can the nation’s education be saved from being ruined by the selection system.

Wang Yen-huang is a high-school principal.

Translated by Julian Clegg