May and June are the high season for selecting elementary-school and high-school principals. This year has seen numerous reports about political interference such as local governments assigning principals under the guise of selection.
Selections have become scenes of political wrangling. It is high time that the way they are held be reconsidered, and education departments should not turn a blind eye.
The way of selecting principals dates back to 1996, when the Executive Yuan’s Education Reform Advisory Council suggested that the old system should be “relaxed.”
In 2001, the Ministry of Education drew up the Regulations Governing the Selection and Appointment of Senior High School Principals and Their Evaluation During Their Tenures (高級中等學校校長遴選聘任及任期考評辦法), stipulating that a selection committee made up of education officials, experts, parents and teachers’ representatives should be formed to vote for each school’s principal, in place of the former system of official assignment.
The committee system has attained its original purpose of weeding out “eternal” and “political” principals, but it has its own set of problems.
The first is that of bogus selections.
“Selections” should involve scrupulous selection of the best possible candidate. As such, education departments should still use their authority to choose the best among several suitable candidates.
However, in practice, education officials, for the sake of maintaining civil servant neutrality, are reluctant to express their opinions, so they just let the committee decide by voting. Any candidate who gets more than half the votes is elected.
This has caused the selection system to morph into one in which the candidates campaign for election, making their ability to campaign more important than their ability to run a school.
The second problem is one of bogus voting.
The votes that take place following dialogue within the school, not only decide the voting orientation of teachers’ and parents’ representatives, but also affect teachers’ and parents’ associations and other committee members who are not familiar with the candidates’ personalities or their record of running classes.
When candidates treat the bogus votes as elections, sneaky election tactics — such as poison-pen letters, digging up dirt on rival candidates, offering gifts while asking for votes, getting elected politicians to put in a good word, rumor-mongering, and dividing the spoils between party factions — can and do often crop up.
Candidates curry favor with certain groups and individuals by making irresponsible promises, while neglecting students’ real rights and interests.
The third and final problem is that of bogus democracy and real abrogation of duty.
Under the old system, principals were assigned by education department heads whose degree of responsibility, courage, insight and vision was out in the open, but who could easily become arbitrary and dictatorial.
The good thing about the selection system is that it implements democratic values, so in theory it should be better at selecting principals based on merit, but in practice a collective decision often means that no one is held responsible.
Thus, collective democracy has dragged education toward collective mediocrity. Now is the time to revive the selection system’s original spirit by correcting the methods involved. This needs to be complemented by a more responsible pattern of administration.
Only then can the nation’s education be saved from being ruined by the selection system.
Wang Yen-huang is a high-school principal.
Translated by Julian Clegg
“The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” So goes the ancient saying, one that nonetheless rings true. It is an aphorism that Taiwan needs to consider as it watches the enemy at the gates in Hong Kong and ponders the future. Taiwan is an independent, multi-party democratic state. If it ever has any doubts about who is its enemy, it need look no farther than the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the one-party state on the other side of the Taiwan Strait. The flag of that hegemonic PRC has never flown over Taiwan, yet it covets Taiwan and constantly tries to
Two marines, Private First Class Tsai Po-yu (蔡博宇) and Staff Sergeant Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮), died after their inflatable boat overturned during a training accident on July 3. Two other marines were hospitalized and one remains in critical condition. Unfortunately, accidents are part of combat training. Small-boat operations are tricky in the best of times, and in rough seas they are even trickier. This is no consolation, but offers some context. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed her condolences and also noted: “At the same time, I would like to express my highest respect and gratitude to all the brothers and sisters of the National
China is using “all means at its disposal” to obstruct US officials attempting to visit Taiwan, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday last week. Beijing is using “bribery, blackmail and covert deals,” among other sophisticated methods, to prevent visits that would “appear to legitimize Taiwanese independence from China,” Wray said. China imposes its will on US officials with its leverage over their constituents, who hope to gain access to the Chinese market, he added. This is more worrisome for the US than Taiwan, as it speaks to China’s influence over US politics. However, some US politicians are clearly beyond Beijing’s
Whether the next US president is incumbent President Donald Trump or former vice president Joe Biden, he will confront the greatest existential challenge communist China has ever presented to the US. There are four possible strategic responses: Strategy A: Return to the comprehensive engagement and passive containment policy of previous Republican and Democratic administrations. Strategy B: Directly challenge China militarily by destroying its illegal bases in the South China Sea, helping the Philippines recover seized land features in the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島) and repelling with force, if necessary, China’s violations of the territorial seas, airspace and sovereignty of Japan and