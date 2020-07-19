Stand up for urban green spaces

By Grace Lin 林芬郁





Residents near Taipei’s MRT Shuanglian Station(雙連) have formed a green-space preservation organization to protect the area’s local history and culture, and its rich ecological environment.

A group working to protect trees along the city’s Zhongxiao E Road has also been speaking up, while another organization has rejected the city government’s plan to replace a large lawn at the end of the city’s Fujin Street with artificial structures. People concerned with these issues have participated in a series of civil activities as part of the “green revolution.”

Urban parks are often called “the lungs of a city.” In addition to their recreational value, plants in green spaces purify the air, control temperature and humidity, and reduce noise, so they could also be called an “air filter” for the public.

Take London as an example: Smoke from burning coal declined by one-third in the 12 years after the UK parliament passed the Clean Air Act of 1956, proving that trees are effective at cleaning the air.

Plants also have a calming effect, as the natural fragrance of flowers and grasses can promote health and relieve exhaustion. Being close to nature can restore mental and physical health. These are all the main reasons to have parks in a city.

Because of this, many countries stipulate the building of parks through urban planning and legislation to improve the urban environment, and to promote personal and public health. Parks and green spaces can also serve as shelters in case of an earthquake and firewalls that prevent fires from spreading. They are indispensable public facilities in a city.

At a time when green areas in many cities are gradually shrinking, neighborhood parks offer residents a space to interact with each other, improve their health, and engage in cultural events, environmental learning and other diverse activities, while shaping a unique local landscape. This makes a neighborhood parks even more important.

Trees serve multiple functions, such as reducing temperature, soil water evaporation and wind speeds, as well as spending shade.

According to tests by the Taiwan Forestry Research Institute, the temperature on Taipei’s Renai Road Sec 3, where trees are planted along the street, is 2.6°C lower than on Zhongxiao E Road, proving that trees along roads help urban areas reduce heat.

Every city should build more parks to increase air circulation, reduce temperatures and mitigate the heat island effect. Parks can also bring more wind and sunlight into a city.

In addition, street-side trees could not only improve the visual environment, but also the urban landscape. A mature tree can absorb about 12kg of carbon dioxide per year. They can even reduce certain heat-related diseases and chronic illnesses.

The city government last month agreed to leave the green space untouched following the Shuanglian group’s opposition, which is welcome as it prevents the area from becoming a copy of the concrete-covered park at MRT Zhongshan Station (中山).

Every person has the right to express their opinion. When people stand up bravely for the living environment and urban landscape they desire, they might be able to influence and decide the direction of future urban development. This is also how Taiwan can transform into a mature civil society where everyone actively participates in public affairs.

Grace Lin is an assistant professor at National Taiwan Normal University’s Division of Preparatory Programs for Overseas Chinese Students.

Translated by Eddy Chang