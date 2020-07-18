EDITORIAL: Who to scold for Hong Kong law?

For decades, Western nations and multinational companies have been accused of deluding themselves about the People’s Republic of China in the quest for access to the gigantic Chinese market and stable diplomatic relations, including the fairy tale that more openness to other nations would spur development toward democracy in China.

Calls for governments and international organizations to press Beijing on human rights issues were all too often ignored for the sake of business deals, just as demands for the US to criticize the Chiang family regime in Taiwan for its multitude of abuses have for decades been brushed aside for the sake of maintaining stability in Asia.

However, it is not just outsiders whose cravenness to Beijing deserves censure: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥), members of her administration and pro-Beijing members of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council whose refusal to protect the people they purport to serve demonstrates that they truly only care about themselves. They continue to insist, despite all evidence to the contrary, that Beijing’s draconian national security legislation imposed on June 30 would ensure Hong Kong’s security, stability and prosperity, and that it would only target criminal activity, not freedom of speech or expression.

They ignore that the rights, freedoms and protections that have underpinned the territory’s success are no more, and that it is Beijing that dictates what actions are considered crimes — and which cases could end up in mainland Chinese courts.

The new legislation allows Beijing and its courts to directly handle cases in the territory that it deems “beyond the capacity” of the Hong Kong government or “too complex” for it to handle.

According to some Chinese legal experts, Beijing could use its Criminal Procedure Law to deny Hong Kong defendants access to lawyers of their own choice and deploy all the tools it has used for years against dissidents and critics in the mainland.

Wang Haiyan (汪海燕), from the China University of Political Science and Law, said that under the law, a suspect who allegedly contravened Hong Kong’s national security legislation would need approval to see a lawyer before being charged and could be placed “under residential surveillance at designated locations if the government deems it necessary.”

The Hong Kong government has echoed Beijing’s accusations that foreign forces have been using the pro-democracy movement to destabilize the territory, while claiming that it would continue to prove the success of the “one country, two systems” model.

In the latest example, Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong said the US government’s removal of the territory’s special trading status under US law was “unreasonable meddling and shameless threats,” and “typical gangster logic and bullying behavior.”

Meanwhile, Lam’s government said it would “fully support the central government to adopt countermeasures and will not allow the US hegemony to succeed.”

The liaison office’s statement demonstrates once again the inability of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to see anything except through the prism of its own actions — its 71-year rule has been based on gangster logic and bullying behavior. Lam and her cohort’s use of the CCP’s lexicon makes them appear little more than a ventriloquist’s dummies.

The veneer of democracy that Beijing has used since the 1997 handover, with the limited suffrage in Hong Kong’s chief executive elections and the barring of several Legislative Council candidates, is flaking off faster than its spin doctors can apply more layers.

However, it is not foreign forces or outsiders that have caused the damage — it is Beijing itself. It is Beijing that has broken its promises and ground the “one country, two systems” model into dust.