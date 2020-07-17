A China Airlines Airbus A330 nearly overran the runway at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) on June 14 after its three primary computers, its thrust reversal and automatic braking systems, and its spoilers failed during landing. The pilot decelerated the plane by applying its manual braking system, which stopped it 9m short of the end of the runway, preventing a serious incident.
The plane’s three primary computers work independently, so they are unlikely to fail at the same time, and it is even rarer for the braking and reverse thrust systems to fail simultaneously.
Survey data about worldwide aviation incidents show that they are usually caused by one or more of three kinds of factors:
The first includes human errors, such as the ones likely made by pilots lacking sufficient experience on a particular aircraft. Other factors of this kind are whether flight data was correctly entered, how well air traffic controllers managed traffic flow and whether accurate weather data was provided.
One matter to thoroughly investigate in this incident is also whether the crew correctly calculated how much fuel the plane was carrying, and the weight and balance of its load.
Any one of these errors might cause a serious incident.
The second kind of factor includes mechanical failure and computer malfunctions.
The world’s two major manufacturers of large passenger aircraft — Boeing and Airbus — are established companies whose planes can be considered relatively safe. The question, then, is whether maintenance and repair tasks were properly performed.
An aircraft has more than 10,000 components, so proper maintenance and the timely replacement of potentially deficient parts are crucial.
For example, an incident on a flight from Italy to Tunisia occurred after maintenance personnel mistakenly replaced the fuel indicator of an ATR 72 turboprop plane with one designed for an ATR 42. This caused the ATR 72 to run out of fuel and crash.
Both planes are made by the same manufacturer, but that does not mean that the same component can be used in either aircraft.
This shows how maintenance crews’ professionalism and adherence to standard operating procedures have direct impact on aviation safety.
The third kind of factor includes weather phenomena. Danger can arise from hurricanes, thunderstorms, wind shear, turbulence or the relatively rare phenomenon of microbursts beneath cloud formations that can push aircraft toward the ground. Weather-related risks can be minimized by technological advances and improved airline safety standards.
Any of these factors might have contributed to the A330 incident. The pilot might have accidentally pressed the wrong button. Maintenance staff might have made a mistake when the plane was being serviced, or the aircraft might have been struck by lightning, causing its control system to malfunction.
The incident could have been caused by a problem with the plane’s original design, but that is unlikely: A330s have been in service for 28 years.
The plane was only carrying about 80 passengers, making it fairly light and relatively easy to slow down in time. If it had been fully laden with passengers and cargo, the greater weight would have made it more likely that the brakes would not have been able to decelerate the aircraft in time.
In view of this, the Civil Aeronautics Authority and other departments must thoroughly investigate the incident to prevent a recurrence.
Anderson Fu is a senior traffic manager at an airline.
Translated by Julian Clegg
